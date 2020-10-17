Here’s where you can watch broadcasts of first FCFL Senior Division football games

The Fairfield County Football League’s first independent high school-level football games, which has been organizing over the last month since the CIAC canceled 11-vs.-11 high school football, are kicking off across the county Saturday.

All are being streamed via several organizations on YouTube.

At 1:30 p.m., Westport is scheduled to play vs. the Fairfield Falcons at Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s Taft Field.

At 4:30 p.m., New Canaan is playing host to the ‘Badsons Football Club,‘ an outfit composed of players from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull at Waveny Field.

Earlier, a Fairfield Mustangs team, coached by Fairfield Warde High School coach Duncan Della Volpe, took on a Darien squad, headed up by interim Darien High School coach Mike forget at 9 a.m. The Darien Athletic Foundation was on the broadcast of the game.

Darien was up 36-0 at halftime and defeated the Mustangs 38-0.