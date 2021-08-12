Hatters fired up to get back together

Football teams across the state were finally reunited on Thursday with the start of organized team activities (OTAs) following the hiatus of last fall.

OTAs are new this season and were implemented after the option for spring practice was eliminated following the 2019 season. OTAs were meant to be implemented last season, but were derailed when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

“They took away spring ball and replaced it with OTAs, where we can’t do anything that makes a kid break a sweat,” Danbury coach Augustine Tieri said. “Heck of a trade.”

Some teams have opted to forgo OTAs considering how limited the team activities are allowed to be, but Danbury is taking advantage of all its opportunities while others wait for conditioning to begin on Monday.

“We are appreciative of any additional days we get to work with our kids” Tieri said. “I just wish the coaches had more input.”

Despite the frustration felt by numerous coaches, Tieri and his 2021 squad took advantage of the opportunity in true ‘calm before the storm’ fashion, with yoga.

“I’ve got the kids doing yoga as a team today and have the kids in the classroom working on our plans schematically.” Tieri said.

Yoga is nothing new for the Danbury program, which has been implementing yoga into its practice plans since Tieri took over.

Throughout the half an hour session, the reunited players shared laughs and struggled through poses together in a familiar but missed setting.

“It is the greatest experience to be back with the guys,” Hatters co-captain Jhonnyel Ramirez said. “We enjoy each other’s company. These are my guys, I love them. We have big hopes and big aspirations for this season and we are working together to get it done.”

Danbury finished the 2019 season with a 5-5 record, a drastic improvement from its 1-9 record two years before that.

“We feel like we have even more pieces now, and every piece we had before has gotten better,” co-captain Nicholas Smith said. “We think are about to surpass the expectations other people have for us, because we know what we can do.”

During the yoga session, Smith and Ramirez liked the energy level and buzz they felt in the room.

“It feels great to be back with my boys, people I have gone to war with for four years,” Smith said. “The energy is already there, and we are all moving towards the same direction and goals.”

For Tieri, yoga has been a vital part of his program when it comes to health, but improving mobility and achieving peak performance as well.

“I felt wiggly, I’m getting loose,” Ramirez said. “In the offseason I have been training, and muscles are tight. It felt nice to let everything go.”

Danbury used its remaining hour of Thursday’s OTA in the classroom setting, unraveling the basic plans and structure for the upcoming season.

“These OTAs are primarily an opportunity to give lots of instruction,” Tieri said. “Things that don’t really require exertion.”

Danbury’s calm demeanor in its first organized team meeting will lay the foundation for the storm of practices and games in the coming weeks and months.

“We will be in helmets Monday and Tuesday doing more conditioning and working on offensive patterns,” Tieri said. Once we start putting equipment on we will do more of the physical activities.”

Danbury will open its season at perennial powerhouse St. Joseph on September 11, and will strive to build upon its improvements in recent years.

“I think we are going to win a whole lot of games this year,” Smith said. “We haven’t been known as the best football town, but we are going to put Danbury football back on the map this year. That’s all I have to say.”





