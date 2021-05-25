Harvey wins twice, overall team effort lead Staples to FCIAC title

DANBURY — Heading into the FCIAC girls outdoor track and field championships at Danbury High on Monday, Staples coach Jesse McCray figured there were at last a half dozen teams that could win the team title.

“We knew this meet would be close, we just needed a solid overall effort to win,” McCray said “We had to be solid across the board and I was confident because of the strong effort we had from everyone all season.”

In a closely contested meet, thanks to an overall team effort that McCary had hoped would be there, Staples won the team title with 114 points and Danbury was second with 108.

“Our relays were strong, Ava Harvey won the long jump and triple jump and our sprint squad did an incredible job,” McCray said. “We have been getting tremendous effort from everyone on the team all season and that effort was why we won today. We’ve had a great season and we are looking forward to the state meets.”

Motivated Noble wins 3,200

After finishing a disappointing second in the 1,600, Mari Noble of Greenwich was motivated entering the 3200.

“Anna Keeley (of Fairfield Ludlowe) ran an amazing race in the 1,600,” Noble said. “It was disappointing and it really motivated me going into the 3,200. I wanted to place high, I wanted to win it.”

Keeley took an early lead in the 3,200 with Noble behind her. With three laps to go, Noble made her move and took the lead and with two to go she pulled away for a 30-meter lead. She continued to pull away and won in 10 minutes, 54.30 seconds. Keeley was second in 11:01.81 and Kali Holden of Trumbull was third in 11:06.87.

“Two years ago in a race like this, I would go out hard right at the start and hold on,” Noble said. “But that didn’t always work well. I’m more experienced now. I stayed behind Anna early on and made my move when the time was right.

“I’m excited with this win. It’s a good boost heading into the state meets.”

Keeley leads start to finish in 1,600

Anna Keeley, of Fairfield Ludlowe wins the 1600 in 4:55.87 at FCIAC girls track championships. Mari Noble of Greenwich 2nd. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/WsBcEZGjkk — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 24, 2021

In the 1,600, Keeley had never competed against Noble before and her game plan was simple: Go out fast and hard start to finish.

The plan worked with Keeley coming away with a win in the 1600 in 4:55.87. Noble was second in 5:00.58.

”The entire race I didn’t let winning get out of my mind,” Keeley said. “I was determined to win, went out as fast as I could and just kept going. Mari really pushed me early and it motivated me more.

”My goal was to break 5 minutes my senior year and I did it. It really feels great.”

Smith wins 100, 200 and 400

It was an especially satisfying day for Alanna Smith of Danbury, with wins in the 100 (12.26), 200 (24.99) and 400 (58.98).

“There was some very good competition here today, and that makes the three wins even more satisfying,” Smith said. “The goal is to always win but you never know how that will turn out. I’m so happy. It’s such a really good way to go into the states (state meets).”

Harvey shocked with long jump win

Here is a video of Ava Harris of Staples jumping 16 feet, 9.5 inches to win the long jump at FCIAC girls track championships #cttrack pic.twitter.com/kEpdPXEkdc — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) May 24, 2021

Harvey, in her first season competing in outdoor track, hoped to break her personal best of 16-2 in the long jump. On her first jump she went 16 feet, 9.5 inches and the distance held up for the win.

“I’ve been running faster on the runway and getting higher in the air to get more distance,” Harvey said. “That’s what did it for me today. I’m happy right now.”

Harvey also won the triple jump with 34-0.75.