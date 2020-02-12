Hartford Public forfeits wins against Weaver due to using an ineligible player

Hartford Public has forfeited its two December wins against Weaver due to the use of an ineligible player, both Weaver coach Reggie Hatchett and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference confirmed on Tuesday.

“It’s my understanding that Hartford Public had an ineligible player. Once they found out, they removed him from the lineup and self-reported (the violation),” Hatchett explained.

Hartford Public won the Weaver games on Dec. 21 at the GHPA Invitational held at Trinity College and Dec. 30 in the consolation game of New Britain’s holiday tournament. The Owls lost their other three games in between the Weaver contests to Windsor, New Britain and Tolland.

Hartford Public coach Joe Lombardo and athletic director Frank Giannini did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

Hatchett said he and Lombardo are ”very good friends” and can empathize with Hartford Public’s situation. Last season, Weaver was docked three victories for use of an academically ineligible player. At the time, Hatchett said it was an “administrative oversight.”

Weaver is now 6-8 and needs two victories to qualify for the CIAC Division II tournament. Hartford Public went from in the Division II field to 7-9 and needing a victory in its final four games.