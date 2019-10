Ansonias blast off with 34-unanswered points in 2nd quarter, hands Watertown first loss

WATERTOWN — Watertown was game early, but couldn’t match nor stop Ansonia’s blistering attack Friday night’s matchup of NVL unbeatens.

Ansonia, which hasn’t lost to a league opponent since 2010, scored on every possession in the first half en route to a 56-26 victory at John J. Mills Field.

Shykeem Harmon ran 10 times for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Sheldon Schuler on Ansonia’s first play from scrimmage.

That touchdown followed a defensive stand that saw two Ansonia sacks, a batted pass and a short punt.

Led by quarterback Xavier Powell, Watertown countered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Owen Munson and, later, a 59-yard touchdown run by Powell.

But that only got the Indians within 16-13 — thanks to Ansonia’s perfect 2-point conversion rate (5-for-5) — after a quarter.

Ansonia blew the game wide open with 34 unanswered points in the second quarter.

Harmon scored on runs of 6 and 33 yards. Noah Wagnblas intercepted a pass to set up a Tyler Cararo touchdown run. Ian Gifford’s blocked punt led to a 2-yard score by Schuler.

Wagnblas tacked on a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the half. Ansonia led 50-13. Chicago Rivers scored Ansonia’s final points in the second half played under running time.

Watertown added a kickoff return touchdown and another score. Ansonia improved to 5-0. Watertown, which had last week’s game vs. Naugatuck postponed, fell to 3-1 heading into a bye week.

ANSONIA 56, WATERTOWN 26

ANSONIA 16 34 6 0 — 56

WATERTOWN 13 0 7 6 — 26