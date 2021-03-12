Hand’s Jason Wallack to play soccer at Monmouth

5 1 of 5 David G. Whitham / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Hand’s Jason Wallack verbally committed to play soccer at Division I Monmouth on Tuesday.

Wallack was a part of three Class L state championships with the Tigers and this past season, helped lead Hand to an undefeated record and the Southern Connecticut Conference Division B championship over Guilford.

“I was going to wait it out. I had a feeling that something like this would happen. A lot of schools are having issues recruiting so I felt if I waited, another opportunity would come up and it did,” Wallack said.

Wallack, a multiple-time All-Area, All-SCC and coaches all-state selection, was also considering Division I Manhattan College and Division II programs Stonehill and Southern Connecticut State. Hand coach Greg Cumpstone said he was talking to the assistant coach at Monmouth on another matter recently when he mentioned he was in need of an attacker.

Cumpstone said Monmouth liked what they saw from Wallack’s highlight package. A zoom meeting and a virtual tour of the campus later and Wallack was sold. Wallack said it all came together in a little over a week.

“(Cumpstone) reached out and said (Monmouth) was looking for a winger and that’s the position I play,” Wallack said.

Wallack finished the season with 13 goals and 15 assists. Not only did he lead the state with 1.38 assists per game, he holds the school record with 38 assists, in addition to 40 goals.

“Jason is a technically gifted and tactically astute player. He will need to work hard on the physical side of the game to be fully prepared for the rigors of the Division 1 game,” Cumpstone said. “Jason recognizes the areas of his game he will need to fine-tune, and is relishing the challenge that awaits him.”