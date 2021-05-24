Hand’s Scott Testori selected to play in All-American soccer game

3 1 of 3 Submitted photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Hand boys soccer player senior Scott Testori is one of five state players and 44 across the nation to play in the 10th annual High School All-American Game on Saturday, May 29, in St. Louis.

The other four state soccer players selected for the 2020 East All-American team, along with Testori, are: Jack Anderson of Loomis Chaffee (committed to play at Syracuse University), Jai Bean from South Kent (Duke) and Andrew Serafino from Suffield Academy (Boston College).

The East team will face the West team. The game was originally scheduled to be played last December in Orlando, Florida, but was postponed.

The 6-foot-3 Testori finished his senior season with 28 goals and eight assists in 11 games to earn Register Area MVP laurels for the third straight season. He helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated record and the SCC B Division championship.

Testori, who will play at UConn next fall, was named the National Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches in December. He also was the GameTimeCT State Player of the Year and was selected All-American And All-New England the past two seasons.

Saturday’s game will be played at Chaminade College Prep High School at 1 p.m. For the complete roster, list of coaches and other information about the all-american game, visit www.highschoolsoccerallamerican.com.

