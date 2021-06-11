Hand’s Scott Testori named Gatorade State Player of the Year

3 1 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Hand’s Scott Testori was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for boys soccer, Gatorade announced on Friday morning.

It’s just the latest award for Testori, who will play at UConn next fall. He was named National Player of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches last December after a senior season of 28 goals, including seven hat tricks, and eight assists in just 11 games,. Testori was also the GameTimeCT State Player of the Year and was named the New Haven Register’s Area MVP for the third straight season.

Also a two-time All-American and All-New England selection, Testori helped lead Hand to an 11-0 record and the SCC B Division championship. He also was one of five state players and 44 across the nation to play in the 10th annual High School All-American Game on May 29 in St. Louis.

“Scott was a truly dynamic player,” said Guilford coach Curtis Gullette in the Gatorade release. “He was the main player we needed to game plan for. We tried different strategies over the four years. If you forgot about Scott for even one sequence, he would make you pay for it.”

The Gatorade award also recognizes academic achievement in addition to on athletic accomplishments. Testori maintained a 4.22 GPA. He also has volunteered as part of a fundraising campaign to benefit breast cancer research and as a volunteer coach in his area TOPSoccer program.





