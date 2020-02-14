Hand head coach Dave Mastroianni on the sideline against Hillhouse in the season opener of the Southern Connecticut Conference matchup Friday night September 7, 2018, at Bowen Field in New Haven. Hand won, 43-6. less Hand head coach Dave Mastroianni on the sideline against Hillhouse in the season opener of the Southern Connecticut Conference matchup Friday night September 7, 2018, at Bowen Field in New Haven. Hand won, ... more Photo: Catherine Avalone / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Catherine Avalone / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Hand’s Mastroianni placed on administrative leave from teaching position 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Three days after being asked to resign his position as football coach at Daniel Hand High School football, Dave Mastroianni, also a social studies teacher at the school, has been placed on administrative leave, according to Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice.

The move comes after the district was notified of a concerning personal matter involving Mastroianni, according to Scarice, who declined to comment further on the nature of the matter.

“At no point have we received allegations, or determined any improper conduct with students,” Scarice said in a statement released to the New Haven Register. “We have been reviewing this matter as we receive information, and additional information was brought to our attention during the ongoing review of this situation. As a result, it was decided to place Mr. Mastroianni on administrative leave, with pay, and without prejudice, while we continue to conduct our review. Given that this is a personnel matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Steve Filippone, a seven-time state championship coach who guided Hand’s football program for 27 years, was reappointed to lead the school’s football program, school officials announced during a meeting with players and team parents at the school Thursday evening.

Filippone, 63, originally coached the team from 1989-2016. Under his guidance, Hand amassed a 223-82-5 record and won seven state championships before he stepped down. His 223 wins makes him the 11th winningest high school football coach in Connecticut history.

Mastroianni, Filippone’s defensive coordinator since 2009, was named the third footbal coach in team history in January of 2017.

Mastroianni immediately set Hand back on a championship course. He lost his second game as head coach, 21-19 to Shelton, but then Hand embarked on a 36-game win streak spanning three seasons, including back-to-back Class L championships in 2017 and 2018.

Hand reached a third-consecutive Class L final last season, but lost to St. Joseph 17-13.

It was during the 2019 season that Mastroianni revealed he’d been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, which caused him to miss consecutive games as he received treatment. He coached several games from the press box, but ultimately returned to the sidelines and coached the team from the field during the Class L final.