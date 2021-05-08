Hand boys lacrosse turns it up on defense to edge out Simsbury

MADISON — The Hand boys’ lacrosse team scored 45 goals in three wins earlier this week, so coming into Saturday afternoon’s game against Simsbury, you would think that the Tigers would light up the scoreboard again.

Not so fast.

In what was a defensive battle, Patch Flanagan scored three of his career-high four goals as the Tigers knocked off Simsbury 6-4 at the Surf Club for their seventh consecutive victory.

“That was the most sound defense we’ve played in the last few games and that threw us off,” Flanagan said. “It was a big change of pace.”

Both teams never really had a great opportunity to score in the first 7:56 thanks to great defensive and physical play. Finally, Flanagan ran down the right hashmarks and whipped a blast past Justin Loveland to make it 1-0.

Just 1:10 later, Reid Bulger tied things up for the Trojans with a goal from the right side into the top right of the net.

Ryan Collins gave Hand the lead for good with 6:08 remaining in the second period with a goal from 12 yards out, but that was it for the scoring in the first half, leaving the Tigers up 2-1 at the break.

“We were rushing the ball and weren’t waiting for the good shots to open up,” Hand coach John Orlando said. “I just told the kids to relax, don’t panic on the field and play our style. They relaxed a bit and played lacrosse in the second half.”

Flanagan scored his second goal of the day a minute and a half into the second half to make it 3-1 but the Trojans came right back with on a Zach Truting one-bouncer that went past Hand goalie Ryan Bordiere to make it a one-goal game again.

Collins added his second goal of the game on a rocket from the left side with 1:10 to go in the third period to make it 4-2.

Flanagan needed just 18 seconds in the fourth period to make it 5-2. However, goals by Truting and Bulger in a span of 3:46 closed it back to one goal again with six minutes left.

Flanagan added an insurance tally with his fourth goal of the game after Hand took nearly a minute off the clock with a shot from the left side that just went under the cross bar.

“We were dodging through X (in the back of the goal) and going back to the strong side and he would take his man one-on-one,” Orlando said. “He’s got great smooth moves inside and can finish with his shots.”

With the win, Hand is now 8-3. The Tigers’ only losses came in a six-day stretch in mid-April when they lost to Cheshire, Fairfield Prep and Wilton, all of which are ranked in the top nine in the latest GametimeCT.com state poll.

“We played two FCIAC and two of the top teams in the SCC in our first four games and came out of it 1-3,” Orlando said. “We had a real turning point in the second half against Wilton. We came back really strong and we’ve played really well since then.”

Saturday was also Hand’s fourth game this week.

“We played four games in six days because of a contact trace game that needed to be rescheduled, so guys are getting tired and working through it,” Orlando said. “This was a big game with a Class L school from the North. It’s always a one or two goal game with Simsbury over the years. We knew we had to play well to win it.”

Simsbury fell to 8-2 with the loss.