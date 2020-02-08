Hand boys, Sheehan girls both win first SCC indoor track championships

Hillhouse's Tatiana Harris competes in the high jump during SCC Indoor Track and Field Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Friday Feb. 7, 2020. Hillhouse's Tatiana Harris competes in the high jump during SCC Indoor Track and Field Championship action in New Haven, Conn., on Friday Feb. 7, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 55 Caption Close Hand, Sheehan earn 1st SCC titles 1 / 55 Back to Gallery

NEW HAVEN — It was a special day at the Floyd Little Athletic Center on Friday for the Hand boys and Sheehan girls.

Hand won its first Southern Connecticut Conference indoor team title and Sheehan won their first SCC title as well. Hand won the title with 83 points, Shelton was second with 52 and Wilbur Cross third with 50. Sheehan won the title with 68 points, Hillhouse was second with 62 and Wilbur Cross was third with 54.

Depth was the key for Hand, which had one win in the meet. Bryce Myers won the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

“Winning the SCCs is a big boost for our program,” Hand coach Tim Geary said. “We qualified guys in all 15 events and that is a big help. We had a lot of guys contribute in events like the shot put, high jump and 4×800 relay.

“The leadership at the top, our seniors, contributed to this success. They take care of our guys and they’re all like little assistant coaches.”

Among the contributors for the Tigers were Connor Parthasarthy (second in 1000), Josh Stewart (second in the 55) and Dante Zucconi (second in the 1600).

For Sheehan, the team title came down to the last event — the pole vault. Heading into the event, Hillhouse led with 62 points and Sheehan had 52. But the Titans picked up 16 points in the pole vault to clinch the title. Erin Brennan won the pole (9 feet, 10 team points) and Alicea Piscitelli was third (8 feet, 6 team points).

“This is our first time winning this meet and it’s a great feeling,” Sheehan girls coach Charles Farley said. “Going into the pole vault we felt confident we would pick up a lot of points. Our depth was important and lot of girls came through for us.

“We did well in the relays, Olivia Dubuc had a big win for us (600) and Amanda Castaldi was sick all week and came through for us in a big way.”

Castaldi helped the Titans win the 4×200 relay.

Wild one

In one of the most exciting races of the event, Xavier’s George Luke found another gear the last 70 meters to surge ahead of Hand’s Parthasarthy going around the last turn to win the 1000-meter race in 2:41.06. Parthasarthy was a close second in 2:41.38.

“It was an exciting finish, that’s for sure,” Luke said. “I have a strong late kick that I always rely on and it helped me today. Going around that final turn I was confident I would catch him and win.”

The race started with Luke taking a short lead with Parthasarthy and a pack of runners right behind him. About midway in the race Parthasarthy surged and took a lead. As Parthasarthy pulled away from the pack of runners behind him, Luke stayed right behind Parthasarthy.

As they entered the final turn, Luke pulled even with Parthasarthy. Luke took the lead heading into the final straightaway and hung on for the win.

“I didn’t want to do anything crazy so I hung back a while to conserve myself for my late kick,” Luke said. “This is a big boost for me to beat Connor because I look at him and another kid from Bristol Eastern as my top competitors in this race in the states (CIAC Class L meet Feb. 15).”

Pederson overcomes injury

Margo Pedersen of Hand took an early lead in the 1000 and never lost it to win in a personal best 3:11.70.

“This means so much to me,” Pedersen said. “ I pulled my groin in the middle of the season and didn’t come back until the SCC Western Sectional. I missed meets but I’m 100 percent now, I guess I’m 100 percent since I won.

“My plan going in was to take the early lead, hang on and just run as hard as I could.”

Chloe Thompson of Hand was second in the 1000 in 3:14.27.

White gets 2 wins, 1 third

Nyia White of Cross earned wins in the 300 (40.52) and the 55 hurdles (8.86) and was third in the 600 (1:43.29).

“Whenever I run I just to go out and do my best,” White said. “In the 300 and hurdles the key for me was closing strong. That’s what I always try to do. I was a little disappointed with the 600 but this was a good meet for me. It feels great to get two wins.

“I am happy with what I got today and it’s a good foundation for the state meets coming up.”

Other results of note

Michael Rodia of Shelton set a meet record in the 55 dash and won it in 6.44.

In the boys 3200, Brendan Mellitt of Cheshire won by almost 9 seconds in 9:51.28. Dante Zucconi of Hand was second in 10:00.03.

Dubuc sets school record

Dubuc , running with the second pack of runners in the girls 600, bided her time and was waiting for the right time to make a move. Coming around the final turn she gained momentum and won in a school record 1:38.29.

“Patience was the key for me,” Dubuc said. “I just waited and saved myself for the end and a strong kick. I prepared hard for this race and the hard work paid off.

“The key was to not go out too fast and wait for the right moment to just let it go.”

SCC TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: 1) Hand 83 2) Shelton 52 3) Wilbur Cross 50 4) Jonathan Law 40 5) Hillhouse 38 6) Fairfield Prep 30 7) Amity 29 8) Hamden 28 9) Notre Dame-West Haven 25 10) Cheshire 24 11) Xavier (CT) 22 12) West Haven 16 13) North Haven 10 14) Branford 9 15) Guilford 3 15) East Haven 3 17) Lyman Hall 2 18) Sheehan 1.

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: 1) Sheehan 68 2) Hillhouse 62 3) Wilbur Cross 54 4) Daniel Hand 49 5) Amity 42 6) Shelton 29.50 7) Mercy (CT) 28 8) East Haven 24 8) Hamden 24 10) Guilford 19 11) Career Magnet 15 12) Sacred Heart Academy (Gir 14 13) Foran 8.50 14) Lauralton Hall 7 15) North Haven 5 15) Cheshire 5 17) Branford 4 18) Jonathan Law 3 19) West Haven 2 19) Lyman Hall 2.

