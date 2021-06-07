Hand repeats as CIAC Division II state golf champion behind Matt Doyle’s 67

Matt Doyle shot a 5-under-par 67 to earn medalist laurels and help Hand repeat as CIAC Division II state champion Monday afternoon at Timberlin Golf Course.

Matt Gagliardi shot a 76 and Conner Quinn and Reece Scott both shot 78s to help Hand successfully defend its title from 2019 with a team total of 299. Pomperaug, the South-West Conference champion, finished second with a 308 cumulative total, followed by Notre Dame-West Haven at 310.

Jon Bushka (Notre Dame) and Alex Elia (Wilton) tied for second with 1-under 71s.

Doyle was also the medalist at the Southern Connecticut Conference championship meet at Race Brook Country Club, where Hand finished second by a stroke to Fairfield Prep.

