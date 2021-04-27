Hand rallies past Shelton in first game as No. 1 ranked team









































































The Hand baseball got good news and bad news on Monday.

The good news was the team was voted the No. 1 team in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. The bad news was the team’s best player, Anthony DePino, will be out for a week or so, with a sprained wrist.

Despite the loss in the lineup, the Tigers stood strong in their first game as the No. 1 team, coming from behind for a 7-4 win over Shelton.

“(DePino’s) always there for us, we have to be there for him,” Hand junior Ryan Knight said. “He will be back soon, but for now we have to keep fighting until he comes back.”

Knight was called out of the bullpen in the third inning with his team trailing 4-0. The junior pitched the next 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven, allowing two hits and no runs.

“He’s a beast,” Hand senior centerfielder Colin Telford said. “He competes, that’s what I love about him, he competes every pitch.”

“I’m going to put zeros up and they’re going to score runs. That’s how we play” – Hand’s Ryan Knight came out of the bullpen in the 3rd inning and pitched 4.1 innings of shutout baseball #ctbase pic.twitter.com/d8NbXDfYPm — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) April 26, 2021

With Knight keeping the Gaels’ bats at bay, the Tigers’ bats didn’t get going until the sixth. For five innings, Shelton’s Ben Van Tine was dealing. The senior allowed just one run and four hits.

“He was better than us today and we had to fight through it,” Hand coach Travis Lapointe said.

Hand (7-0) opened the sixth with back-to-back singles with two strikes and then Van Tine walked just his second batter, loading the bases.

An RBI base hit by Evan Mastrobattisto pulled Hand within two runs and ended Van Tine’s day.

“Our kid pitched a masterful performance, he was keeping them off balance and throwing first pitch strikes whether they were curveballs or fastballs,” Shelton coach Scott Gura said. “He pitched incredibly well to keep the No. 1 team off balance.”

Connor Jensen came into the game for Shelton (5-3) and had a passed ball allowing one run and then Jensen threw a wild pitch allowing two more runs to score to give Hand the lead.

Jensen had to leave the game after being injured while covering the plate on the wild pitch.

Hand scored two more times in the inning, highlighted by a Telford RBI single.

“We know that we are going to compete every inning,” Telford said. “It doesn’t matter whether we are down eight or up 12, we’re going to have the same intensity. It’s electric.”

“It doesn’t matter if we’re down right of up 12, we’re going to have the same intensity” – Hand’s Colin Telford on his team’s comeback win #ctbase pic.twitter.com/yRW0UCQLAf — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) April 26, 2021

That was enough for Knight, who struck out the final two batters of the game.

“I am going to put zeros up and they are going to get me runs, that’s how we play,” Knight said. “We’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason.

“We put up runs. We’re down four, that’s how we play. We come back, that’s how we play, we’re fighters.”

Player of the Game

Ben Van Tine, Shelton: The senior, pitching in his first game after being in quarantine, went five innings, allowed seven hits, walked just two and struck out five.

Quotable

“The rankings, it’s a love-hate relationship. What I love about it is every single game feels like a playoff game for us right now. That’s what we desperately need, how do you not love that? The environment is unbelievable every game.”

— Hand coach Travis Lapointe.

Hand 7, Shelton 4

Shelton004 000 0 — 4 5 1

Hand000 106 x — 7 9 1

Batteries: S — Ben Van Tine, Connor Jensen (6); Mac McLoughlin (6) and Nick Piscioniere. H — David Antonetti, Ryan Knight (3) and Chris Engelhart. 2B: H — Giovanni Roman. 3B: S — Max McLoughlin

Records: Hand 7-0, Shelton 5-3