Hand pulls away from Guilford in overtime

Hand's Ken Nuzzi is guarded by Guilford's Jake Ciocca Friday in an SCC boys basketball game.

GUILFORD – There was no question that with both teams struggling in the first half of the season, a win might be the one that helped get closer to the eight wins needed to qualify for the CIAC state tournament.

And Hand (5-6) edged one step closer to that with a 61-54 overtime victory over Guilford Friday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference interdivisional boys’ basketball contest at the Kenefick Gymnasium.

“We have a really tough stretch coming up and we have to find a way to win eight,” Hand coach Jimmy Economopoulos said. “Tonight was really a must game for us, and we had to go to overtime, but we’ll take it any way we can get it.”

Hand still has road tilts at top 10 teams in the state in Wilbur Cross and Hillhouse and a pair of games with Sheehan. Meanwhile, Guilford (3-6) has to travel to Hillhouse, so every win is key for each school.

“Besides it being a rival, the game was big for the state playoffs with who we both have left,” Guilford coach Jeff Demaio said. “It hurt in that regard, but any time you lose an overtime game at home, you won’t go home happy.”

The overtime was dominated by Hand as the Tigers scored the first eight points of the extra session, with half coming from the free throw line to take a 57-49 lead.

“We had to get the ball in low,” Hand’s Donofrio said. “We had the size mismatch on them.”

A three-pointer from the left side by Brayden SantaBarbara (18 points), his fifth trey of the night, cut things to five. However, two free throws by Ryan Collins (15 points) and one each by Donofrio (23 points) and Mike Travisano (14 points) sealed it for the Tigers.

“We struggled in the first half and the overtime,” Demaio said. “That’s how we’ve played all year. We’re streaky and we take a lot of threes. We don’t have an inside presence, but that’s how we play.”

Hand had a chance to win the game in regulation with things deadlocked at 49-49, but the Tigers were unable to get a shot off. Ryan Collins had a chance on the baseline with under two seconds to play, but he was surrounded by a host of Guilford players and had his shot blocked.

“We wanted to get the ball inside, but they did a good job of mixing up their defense and my guys got confused,” Economopoulos said. “We gave them a play for a zone and one for man and we ran the wrong one.”

Prior to that, the game was one of runs with Hand dominating the opening half and Guilford the second.

The Tigers went on an 11-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to take a 13-4 lead. Then, they added an 8-0 spurt to open the second quarter to take a 21-10 edge, the largest for either team all night. But SantaBarbara canned a three-pointer with 17 seconds left in the half to close it 23-18 at the break.

Hand took a 27-21 lead on a pair of layups by Collins, but the host Indians bounced back with a 8-2 run thanks to threes by SantaBarbara and Jake Ciocca. A pair of free throws by Ciocca with 1:37 remaining the quarter gave Guilford the lead, 35-33, going to the fourth quarter.

The Indians continued on their run, taking their biggest lead of the game, 41-33, on a steal and layup by John Petinito. But the spurt then went the other way as a trapping defense by Hand led to three straight baskets to close it to 43-41 with 4:47 to play in regulation.

“We were trying to trap earlier in the game, but they did a great job going right by us,” Economopoulos said. “We decided to go with it and our guys did what they had to do. I’m happy we were able to get a couple steals and turn the momentum a little bit.”

“The timing was good for them and it bothered us,” Demaio said.

A runner in the lane by Collins with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter tied things at 49-49, but neither team was able to score in the final 90 seconds of regulation, setting up the overtime.



PLAYER OF THE GAME



Nick Donofrio scored 23 points for Hand, 14 of them in the first half.



QUOTABLE



“We had to get the ball in low. We had the size mismatch on them.” – Hand guard Nick Donofrio.