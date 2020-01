Hand’s boys hockey team wears helmet stickers honoring two former players who died from drug overdoses, and one player’s family will visit the team this weekend.

A sticker bearing “NK 5” remembers Nick Kruczek, who died days short of his 21st birthday in October 2013. Kruczek’s parents plan to be in attendance on Saturday at Northford Ice Pavilion, when the Tigers meet North Branford at 3:30 p.m.

A “JD 2” sticker honors Joe Deane, who died at age 23 in December 2018.