Hand, Guilford out of SCC/SWC Div. II playoffs

Hand’s boys hockey season is over after the Tigers went into COVID-19 quarantine, pulling them out of the SCC/SWC Division II playoffs.

The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, had quarantined three other times this season and played only five of a possible 12 games.

Hand beat Guilford 5-2 on Tuesday night to improve to 4-1. The Tigers were to be the fourth seed in the conference tournament. Guilford, the ninth seed, announced Wednesday night that they were quarantining and out of the tournament.

The SCC noted both withdrawals on its website by Thursday morning. CTHSHockey first reported Hand’s withdrawal.

Fifth-seeded Cheshire walks over into Wednesday’s semifinals after Hand’s withdrawal. Guilford’s departure put two-time defending champion and ninth seed Branford through to face top-seeded Lyman Hall in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Hand’s withdrawal makes it three SCC/SWC hockey teams in the span of 24 hours. Earlier Wednesday, New Milford announced it would be withdrawing from the SCC/SWC Division III hockey tournament, which starts Saturday.

There is no CIAC tournament this year, and there will be no CIAC champions for the second year in a row because of the pandemic. Divisions II and III played only their opening-round games in 2020 before the tournament was canceled on March 10, 2020.