Hand golfers set sights on repeating in SCC, Division II meets

MADSION — You’ve heard the saying “Set The Bar High?” Teams and individuals do that all the time with their sports goals.

But not everyone or every team chooses to publicize them for fear of falling short. Matt Doyle, a senior co-captain for the Hand boys golf team, had no problem with that part of it.

“Going into the season, the goals for the team was to go undefeated, win states and win the SCC,” Doyle said.

Lofty goals for sure, but the Tigers are still on track to achieve all of those goals. Hand is just one match from completing an undefeated regular season. The Tigers are 14-0 with just Morgan standing in the way on May 27.

With that unblemished record comes the title of the Team to Beat in both the SCC tournament and the Division II state championship meet. The former comes on Tuesday at Race Brook Country Club in Orange.

“These are a great group of kids, a dream to coach,” Hand coach Jim Holleran said. “They really are so motivated to stay healthy, to work hard and to play well. It is an extremely motivated group.”

Halloran has three state championships – the only three in program history – and four SCC titles to his credit. So he knows how precious it is and how anything can happen on any given day – yes a little bit of coach-speak

“Whatever happens. happens. It’s golf. We can have a bad day, but we have had a lot of good days so far. These guys don’t take a single day where they don’t try to get better.”

Every team playing this spring has a story about the lost season of 2020. Some programs would have had great seasons. Then they were crippled due to graduation losses. Other programs seemed to have not skipped a beat despite missing out on that valuable time together.

You can put Hand in the latter category. The Tigers were coming off winning both the SCC and Division II state championships in 2019, the SCC by 19 strokes. Doyle and Conner Quinn, the other senior co-captain this year, were the No. 1 and 2 golfers in the lineup for both postseason titles. Hand could easily be going for the three-peat.

“It was very disappointing. We would have had a great team with Aidan (Stuart). I felt bad for Aidan that he missed his senior season,” Quinn said. “The course (Madison Country Club) remained open and we were able to practice (during last spring). I felt like we had a lot more time to get out here and practice.”

Said Halloran: “I was crushed for the kids. I’m so happy to have a season this year.”

Halloran has been impressed with Quinn’s leadership. He and Reece Scott have shot similar scores since the preseason and Halloran chose to insert Scott in the No. 2 position behind Doyle. It didn’t bother the senior co-captain at all.

“I didn’t know what Reece would give us. He has played great the whole season,” Halloran said. “Matt Gagliardi at No. 5, he has been medalist on one occasion. He has given us five guys who are capable of playing really good golf. You have that, you are very fortunate.”

Hand has had all four golfers break 40 in matches five times in May alone. The first time it happened was against Fairfield Prep, which also had four golfers break 40 at Madison CC.

“It’s pretty unbelievable eight golfers shot under 40. That does not happens a lot in high school golf,” said Quinn, who will play at Babson next season. “We come out here and try to do our best every day. We got it done (against Prep).”

Doyle, who will play at Division I Elon next fall, has an albatross to his credit this season. He has a chance to defend titles this summer at both the Connecticut Junior PGA and the State Junior Amateur.

After Tuesday’s SCC championship meet at Race Brook CC, the Tigers will get nearly two weeks to prepare for the Division II meet, which will be held at Timberlin GC on June 7.

“Our team definitely has the talent to (repeat). If we play our games, we should have a very good shot of winning,” Doyle said. “In my eyes, we are trying to defend.”

Said Halloran: “I knew we lost a great team last year, but we are as good or better than I thought we’d be this year.”

