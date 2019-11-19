Hand’s Matthew Luongo, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first half against Guilford during a Class L semifinal on Monday. Hand’s Matthew Luongo, left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first half against Guilford during a Class L semifinal on Monday. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Hand edges Guilford on PKs, reaches fourth straight Class L final 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

MIDDLETOWN — This is what you expect from the best boys soccer rivalry the Southern Connecticut Conference has to offer: a fourth meeting with a berth in the state championship final on the line.

That’s what Hand and Guilford were playing for Monday night at Rosek-Skubel Field: a spot in Saturday’s Class L state final. And the two battled beyond regulation — as one might expect with such stakes on the line.

Two overtime periods weren’t enough to declare a winner. So it went to penalty kicks. Hand made all four, while Guilford missed two, including the final one by Aidan Buchanan to help the fourth-seeded Tigers advance 4-3 in PKs at Rosek-Skubel Stadium.

“We’ve got a lot of spirit and a lot of quality, so that helps,” Hand coach Greg Cumpstone said.

Aiden Buchanan on the miss for Guilford. Hand moves on to Saturday’s L final. #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/ApjaYQBLyj — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 19, 2019

So a chance at a fourth consecutive Class L state championship remains alive for Hand (16-2-4), which will face No. 10 seed Wilton out of the FCIAC in Saturday’s final at a time and place to be determined.

“We always talk about these moments, the ones that go down in history,” Hand senior Spencer Hartmann said. “There are so many players that really did their job today. They were cool, calm and collected. It’s the boys sitting over there that did everything.”

As for the eighth-seeded Indians (15-2-6), they fell just short again of reaching their first final since 2000.

“It takes PKs to get us out of here,” Guilford coach Curtis Gullette said. “It stings. It stings.”

Scott Testori, Ethan Coe, Jason Wallack and Hartmann all made their penalty kicks for the Tigers, who won two of those state championships at Rosek-Subel Field.

“Ethan Coe probably had the best (PK) of the lot. He gave the keeper no chance,” Cumpstone said. “It’s a mind game (PKs). We wanted them to be cool-headed. … There is no way to replicate it. It comes down to the courage of the player and their inner capacity, their guts.”

Spencer Hartmann made one of the penalty kicks for Hand to help send the Tigers to their fourth straight Class L final. #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/2hZSTujtvv — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) November 19, 2019

Anthony Ippolito, Evan Lemon and Niall O’Brien all made their PKs for Guilford.

Hand goalkeeper saved Tim Perez dove to save Noah Kosh’s PK off the post. Then Buchanan, a defensive stalwart all season long for the Indians, clipped the crossbar.

“I told (Buchanan), and he knows this, we are nowhere close to this game without him,” Gullette said.

The two rivals tied twice during the regular season while Guilford won the last one two weeks ago 1-0 in the SCC tournament final.

Hand scored just past the midway point of the first half — it’s first goal against the Indians in three games. Matt Luongo was able to score past Guilford goalkeeper John Kosh. Jack Wildermann had the assist for the Tigers.

The Indians tied it in the 53rd minute. Lemon got to the ball just before it went out of bounds and slid it over to Devlin Ahlefeld for the equalizer. He beat Perez to the bottom right corner.

“We went three forwards (in the second half). The best defense against this team is to play offense,” Gullette said. “That is the seventh time we come down from behind down one.”

Guilford gained some momentum off the tying goal, pressuring Hand for the remainder of regulation. John Kosh was up to the task at the other end with five saves in the half, including a diving one on the final minutes off of Testori’s header.

“He was outstanding, just countless (saves),” Gullette said about his senior goalkeeper.