No. 3 seed Hand defeats No. 6 Cheshire, moves on to SCC Division II semifinals

MADISON — The last time Hand and Cheshire got together a couple of weeks ago, Hand was coming off a two-week quarantine without a practice. Cheshire won in double overtime.

Hand went on to play five more games that week — six games in as many days — to make up the games lost during that two-week period.

“They (the kids) loved it. We kind of got a little bit closer as a team,” Hand coach Jimmy Economopoulos said. “There was no chance to practice and prepare. We had to rely on each other to help each other out and execute the game plan we gave them an hour before. I won’t lie to you, it was a challenge.”

It’s a different — and better — Tigers’ club that faced Cheshire in the rematch Saturday afternoon. Third-seeded Hand held a double-digit lead for most of the second half and eliminated sixth-seeded Cheshire 69-54 in the SCC Division II tournament quarterfinals at Polson Middle School.

“Before we got locked down, to be honest, we weren’t playing completely as a team,” Hand senior Nick Donofrio said. “We weren’t always looking for one more pass, we wouldn’t get the best shot possible, we were selfish at times.”

Hand's Nick Donofrio discusses the Tigers' victory over Cheshire in the SCC Division II quarterfinals. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/Kh56PxbYLx — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 20, 2021

Donofrio led a balanced scoring effort for the Tigers (8-5) with 17 points. Hand will play at No. 2 seed East Haven in the semifinals on Tuesday night.

“We always say. ‘No one can beat Daniel Hand except for Daniel Hand,” Donofrio said. “We believe in this conference that we can beat anybody here. We are the only ones who can beat ourselves. If we keep working together, I don’t think anybody can stop us.”

Danny Hilmer added 13 points for the Tigers while Tyler Favre contributed 11 for Hand.

The Tigers ran off the game’s first nine points. Cheshire answered with a 13-2 run of its own.

Then Hand finished the quarter with a 11-0 run, capped by Ryan Collins’ 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded.

Ryan Collins drains the three ball for Hand to beat the 1st quarter buzzer. #tweetyourbuzzerbeaters pic.twitter.com/eviaOO2hWg — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 20, 2021

“We need to share the basketball. We are at our best when we have multiple guys contributing,” Economopoulos said. “We need other guys to come off the bench and hit shots, make smart plays and we did that at times today. … If we do that, I like our chances.”

The Rams got no closer than four the rest of the way, and that came in the second quarter. Cheshire had it down to seven for a few possessions. Then the Rams sent the Tigers to the free-throw line late and Hand responded by hitting 7 of 11 down the stretch.

“They are a tough team on paper and when you play them, they line right up to that,” Cheshire coach Dan Lee said.

Conner DeLaubell with the three pointer for Cheshire before the 3rd quarter buzzer sounds. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/fQNxPOrCo5 — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 20, 2021

Luke Nieman led three players in double figures for the Rams (5-7) with 13 points. Lee said the only player who had any varsity experience coming into the season — 6-foot-4 Cole Feinauer — was hurt in the opening game and lost for the season.

“Nobody here has ever played in a tournament game before and if I’m not mistaken, nobody here has played varsity before,” Lee said. “There was never a point where we didn’t play hard. … Those are the things that really matter.”

Player of the Game

Ryan Donofrio, Hand: Senior finished with a game-high 17 points for the Tigers.

Quotable

“It’s tough to not have any games left, but the kids worked really hard this year and I’m really looking forward to next year.”

— Cheshire coach Dan Lee