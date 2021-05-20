Hand boys, Sheehan girls win SCC East Sectional track meets

Avery Winters won the 200-meter run and finished second in the 400 and Olivia Platt won the 800 for the Sheehan girls outdoor track team, which won the SCC East Sectional meet Wednesday at New Haven.
Erin Brennan won the long jump for the Titans, which won in a landslide with 173 points. Riley Hanover won the 100 and Kira Zawalich the 300 hurdles for Cheshire, which placed second with 91 points. Leah Moore won the shot put for Hillhouse, which finished third (84 points).
COMPLETE RESULTS
On the boys side, Jack O’Keefe won the 3200 to help Hand win the overall meet with 140.5 points. Hillhouse placed second, behind Gary Moore Jr.’s victories in the shot put, javelin and discus.
Foran’s Brett Dumais set the meet record in the pole vault with a 13-foot, 7-inch performance.
Girls
Team results:
1) Sheehan 173; 2) Cheshire 91; 3) Hillhouse 84; 4) Amity 80; 5) Shelton 65; 6) Guilford 57; 6) Jonathan Law 57; 8) Daniel Hand 56; 9) Lyman Hall 24; 10) Foran 11.
Individual Results:
100 Meter Dash Finals (w: 0.9) 1, Hanover, Riley, Cheshire, 12.76. 2, Marin, Audrey, Amity, 12.83. 3, Mansfield, Patrice, Sheehan, 12.99.
200: 1, Winters, Avery, Sheehan, 26.36, w:-2.2. 2, Mansfield, Patrice, Sheehan, 26.87, w:-2.2. 3, Marin, Audrey, Amity, 27.09, w:-2.2.
400: 1, McCown, Jada, Hillhouse, 59.02. 2, Winters, Avery, Sheehan, 1:00.08. 3, Coric, Julia, Daniel Hand, 1:00.82.
800: 1, Platt, Olivia, Sheehan, 2:22.48. 2, Adams, Ursula, Guilford, 2:27.00. 3, Vientos, Mia, Cheshire, 2:27.38.
1600: 1, Antony, Julia, Guilford, 5:05.97. 2, Steffen, Anna, Daniel Hand, 5:07.78. 3, Brown, Elisabeth, Sheehan, 5:24.97.
3200: 1, Steffen, Anna, Daniel Hand, 10:53.08. 2, Antony, Julia, Guilford, 11:27.44. 3, Brown, Elisabeth, Sheehan, 11:56.54.
100 Meter Hurdles: (w: 0.3) 1, Simpson, Caden, Jonathan Law, 15.70. 2, Zawalich, Kira, Cheshire, 16.41. 3, Lanz, Molly, Cheshire, 16.84.
300 Meter Hurdles: 1, Zawalich, Kira, Cheshire, 47.26. 2, Simpson, Caden, Jonathan Law, 48.46. 3, Aminawung, Clarisse, Sheehan, 49.47.
4×100 Meter Relay: 1, Sheehan ‘A’ (Aminawung, Clarisse 12, Mansfield, Patrice 11, Villano, Allison 12, Winters, Avery 11), 49.71. 2, Amity ‘A’ (Zielinski, Emily 12, Marin, Audrey 11, Zielinski, Riley 9, Granados, Sarah 10), 50.79. 3, Cheshire ‘A’ (Lanz, Molly 9, Chong, Claudia 10, Palma, Cat 10, Hanover, Riley 11), 51.64.
4×400 Meter Relay 1, Hillhouse ‘A’ (Blackwell, Kayla 10, West, Brianna 11, Payne, Keira 12, McCown, Jada 10), 4:12.12. 2, Cheshire ‘A’ (Daddi, Kristen 12, Palma, Cat 10, Vientos, Mia 9, Zawalich, Kira 11), 4:17.42. 3, Sheehan ‘A’ (Swierczynski, Natalie 10, Wresien, Maya 10, Amodio, Arianna 11, Platt, Olivia 10), 4:19.58.
4×800 Meter Relay 1, Hillhouse ‘A’ (Blackwell, Kayla 10, Garcia, Jennifer 11, Karpel, Bernedette 10, Payne, Keira 12), 10:12.19. 2, Cheshire ‘A’ (Daddi, Kristen 12, Ciccone, Alexa 9, Vientos, Mia 9, Gerogescu, Meghan 11), 10:15.50. 3, Shelton ‘A’ (Franzese, Adriana 11, Chen, Mia 11, Porto, Elizabeth 12, Parkes, Greta 11), 10:15.75.
High Jump: 1, Ball, Abigail, Amity, 5-00. 2, McClure, Zoe, Guilford, 4-08. 3, Kozak, Audrey, Shelton, J4-08.
Pole Vault: 1, Brennan, Erin, Sheehan, 9-06. 2, Gianquinto, Grace, Amity, 9-00. 3, Porto, Susan, Shelton, 8-06.
Long Jump: 1, Brennan, Erin, Sheehan, 18-03, w:NWI. 2, Harris, Tatiana, Hillhouse, 16-06, w:NWI. 3, Krzysztopik, Martyna, Amity, 15-04, w:NWI.
Triple Jump: 1, Brennan, Erin, Sheehan, 36-06, w:NWI. 2, Kozak, Audrey, Shelton, 36-03, w:NWI. 3, Ball, Abigail, Amity, 33-07, w:NWI.
Shot Put 1, Moore, Leah, Hillhouse, 44-01. 2, Jagrosse, Darla, Sheehan, 36-06. 3, Robertson, Shalisha, Hillhouse, 34-03.
Discus Throw 1, Jagrosse, Darla, Sheehan, 105-04.50. 2, DiPasquale, Madison, Sheehan, 103-04. 3, O’Connor, Olivia, Hillhouse, 101-02.
Javelin Throw 1, Grady, MacKenzie, Lyman Hall, 103-06. 2, Ellison, Rachel, Guilford, 97-05. 3, DiPasquale, Madison, Sheehan, 84-04.
Boys
Team results
1) Hand 140.5; 2) Hillhouse 105; 3) Shelton 86; 4) Jonathan Law 76; 5) Cheshire 72; 6) Sheehan 67.5; 7) Amity 52.5; 8) Guilford 45; 9) Lyman Hall 37.5; 10) Foran 12