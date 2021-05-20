Hand boys, Sheehan girls win SCC East Sectional track meets

Avery Winters won the 200-meter run and finished second in the 400 and Olivia Platt won the 800 for the Sheehan girls outdoor track team, which won the SCC East Sectional meet Wednesday at New Haven.

Erin Brennan won the long jump for the Titans, which won in a landslide with 173 points. Riley Hanover won the 100 and Kira Zawalich the 300 hurdles for Cheshire, which placed second with 91 points. Leah Moore won the shot put for Hillhouse, which finished third (84 points).

On the boys side, Jack O’Keefe won the 3200 to help Hand win the overall meet with 140.5 points. Hillhouse placed second, behind Gary Moore Jr.’s victories in the shot put, javelin and discus.

Foran’s Brett Dumais set the meet record in the pole vault with a 13-foot, 7-inch performance.