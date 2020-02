Hamden Hall’s Jackson Benigni scored the 2,000th point of his high school career with 90 seconds left in Monday night’s 43-31 victory over Hopkins at the Beckerman Athletic Center.

Benigni finished the game with 22 points.

Benigni, who played his first three seasons at Xavier, led Hamden Hall to the NEPSAC Class B championship last season and was selected as the New Haven Register’s Area MVP.

Benigni will play at Stonehill College next season.