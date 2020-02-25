Hamden, East Haven to meet again in the SCC final

Shelton’s Clarissa Pierre blocks the shot attempt by Hamden’s Yariliz Santiago during their SCC semifinal Monday night in Milford. Shelton’s Clarissa Pierre blocks the shot attempt by Hamden’s Yariliz Santiago during their SCC semifinal Monday night in Milford. Photo: John Vanacore / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: John Vanacore / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Hamden, East Haven earns spots in SCC final 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

MILFORD — When it comes time for the postseason, one thing which can never be counted out is the heart of a champion. Just ask the Hamden Green Dragons.

Despite entering the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament as the seventh seed, the defending champions rallied, then pulled away for a 56-49 victory over sixth-seeded Shelton in the opener of the SCC semifinals at Jonathan Law Monday evening.

Hamden (14-9) will look to defend its SCC title against fourth-seeded East Haven, a 49-35 winner over top-seeded Hand in the second semifinal, Wednesday evening at Branford High at 7 p.m.

Hamden’s Asya Brandon and the Green Knights struggled in the 3rd Q but bounced back with a huge 4th to advance to SCC finals. Brandon led all scorers with 24 points #ctgb pic.twitter.com/808aNjMAYK — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 25, 2020

“As a team, we all played together,” Hamden senior Asya Brandon said after finishing with 24 points. “Before this, we were doubted. We had that losing streak.”

In the nightcap, East Haven was held without a field goal and just three points in the third quarter, but rode the play of Bella Ragaini, Erin Curran, and Alexis Pendziwater in the fourth quarter to its third consecutive SCC finals appearance.

The Yellowjackets have lost the last two title games, including a 16-point loss against Hamden a season ago. The two teams have met twice this year in the regular season with East Haven coming out on top in both contests.

East Haven’s Bella Ragaini talks about her team reaching the SCC Finals for a 3rd straight year and will play Hamden, which beat them in the finals a year ago #ctgb pic.twitter.com/ukZFY19xwu — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 25, 2020

“It’s awesome,” Ragaini said of going back to the finals. “We knew we had a chance. We just had to work hard right from the beginning. It is really exciting. We definitely have a chip on our shoulder.”

After scoring 13 points in the first half of the opener, Brandon was held to just one point in the third quarter as the Green Dragons went to the fourth quarter trailing 36-33. Brandon then took over.

The senior guard drained a 3-pointer, her fourth, to even the game at 36, hit a bucket and free throw with 1:44 remaining in the fourth for a 50-46 lead, then sank four consecutive free throws to seal the victory and put Hamden back in the title game.

“I just had to fight,” Brandon said. “I knew I had to come out with confidence. That is a tough team.”

Shelton, which had upset second-seeded Sheehan in the quarterfinals, entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead, but that advantage could have been much more. Shelton missed numerous inside shots, was an atrocious 6-of-19 from the foul line, had two players foul out and two more in foul trouble to add to its troubles.

“We were 2-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter,” Shelton coach Joe Cavallaro said. “I think they hit all thirteen. We were 6-of-19 in the game. In close games, you can’t be 6-of-19. Instead of being a close game, the score could have been a lot different. It was a sloppy game for us. We had two kids foul out, two more in foul trouble, and that limited us a little bit.”

The Gaels (17-6) had plenty of opportunities to extend their second half leads, especially with Hamden going cold in spurts. Junior Clarrissa Pierre scored just five points in the first half, but started to come alive with eight points in the third, the last four to get the game even at 31 with 1:15 remaining in the quarter.

Hamden stepped up its defense in the final nine minutes, and took the lead for good at 41-39 on a pair of free throws from freshman Gianna Robert with 4:44 to go.

SCC SF Final: Hamden 56, Shelton 49 #ctgb The defending SCC champs get a chance to defend title against the winner of Hand/East Haven which tips off shortly pic.twitter.com/frrtdjvp90 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 25, 2020

“In the third quarter, we missed three layups, and did not hit at the foul line,” Hamden coach Amanda Forcucci said. “That’s not us.

“When Asya Brandon plays well anywhere on the court, defense, boards, we are a better basketball team. She showed her maturity tonight in the fourth quarter.”

The first half was a struggle for points as each team could not get any sustained rhythm offensively. Behind 13 points from Brandon, the Green Dragons took a 26-21 lead after two quarters of play.

Despite leading by five points, Hamden struggled in the paint and leaned on the outside shot, hitting five 3-pointers in the opening half. Of the Green Dragons first six field goals, four were from 3-point range.

Shelton took an early lead in the contest and increased the first quarter margin to 11-6 on a 3-pointer by Keira O’Connor and a bucket by Leya Vohra.

Hamden took over in the second quarter with an 18-10 run, led by Brandon with 10 points. The senior guard got the Green Dragons even at 11 with a long-range 3-pointer, followed a 3-pointer by teammate Diamond White with another of her own for a 19-14 advantage, and nailed a basket and a pair of free throws in succession for a 25-19 lead late in the second quarter.

White finished with 13 points and Rebecca Oberman-Levine added 10 in the win. O’Connor added 14 points in the loss for Shelton.

In the nightcap, Hand (18-4) led just once in the contest when a 3-pointer by Sara Wohlgemuth (19 points) gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

That was it for Hand as a 3-pointer by Curran at the buzzer gave East Haven a 17-6 lead after one quarter. Ragaini increased the lead to 20-9 with a 3-pointer of her own, before the Yellowjackets took a 26-17 lead to the half.

“We did a good job defending Sara (Wohlgemuth),” East Haven coach Anthony Russell said. “She is a great player. We did a good job when she did get the basketball. They have a lot of weapons. They are a great team. I am happy to be going back to the finals.”

The road back to the finals nearly stalled when the Yellowjackets (16-7) did not hit a field goal in the third quarter. Fortunately for Russell and his team, Hand managed just nine points and only got within 29-26 despite a suffocating defense against East Haven in the quarter.

Ice Cold! East Haven’s Erin Curren drills 3 at the buzzer to end the first East Haven leads Hand 17-6 #ctgb pic.twitter.com/y8qjrsGBYb — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) February 25, 2020

“Offensively, we were ice cold,” Hand coach Tim Tredwell said. “We couldn’t get closer to them. They have too many good shooters over there. Anthony (Russell) is a good coach and had them ready. We spent a lot of energy trying to catch up.”

Clinging to a 29-26 lead, East Haven finally went to the outside and got a pair of open looks by Curran, who drained each 3-pointer for a 35-26 advantage with 5:33 to go. Pendziwater followed with a pair of 3’s and East Haven extended the margin to 41-28 with 3:52 to go.

“We just went for it,” Curran said. “We knew it was going to be a huge game. We lost the SCC’s two years in a row and Hamden last year. We are ready. Everyone is playing hard and well.”

Taylor Salato led East Haven with 17 points, Curran added 15, and Ragaini and Pendziwater each finished with eight.

Hamden 56, Shelton 49

Hamden 8 18 7 22 — 56

Shelton11 10 15 13 — 49

HAMDEN: Asya Brandon 2 4 8-10 24; Rebecca Oberman-Levine 3 0 4-4 10; Yarliz Santiago 0 1 1-2 4; Montsho Canton 1 0 1-2 3; Diamond White 2 2 3-4 13; Gianna Robert 0 0 2-2 2; Totals 8 7 19-24 56

SHELTON: Leya Vohra 1 0 4-6 6; Keira O’Connor 2 3 1-2 14; Ashia Askew 2 0 0-2 4; Clarissa Pierre 8 0 1-8 17; Devan Wildman 3 0 0-1 6; Reem Abdel-Hack 1 0 0-0 2; Totals 17 3 6-19 49

East Haven 49, Hand 35

East Haven17 9 3 20 — 49

Hand6 11 9 9 — 35

EAST HAVEN: Isabella Ragaini 1 1 3-4 8; Alexis Pendziwater 0 2 2-4 8; Erin Curran 2 3 2-2 15; Taylor Salato 4 0 9-10 17; Angelina Munoz 0 0 1-2 1; Totals 7 6 17-22 49

HAND: Sara Wohlgemuth 4 3 2-5 19; Hadley Houghton 1 0 2-2 4; Brooke Salutari 1 1 0-1 5; Summer Adams 1 0 0-0 2; Julia Kuhn 0-0 3; Dakota Rourke 1 0 0-0 2; Totals: 8 5 4-9 35