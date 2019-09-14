Hall’s Noe Ruelas sets state record with 56-yard FG, but Simsbury wins in OT

Hall senior Noe Ruelas set the state record Friday night with a 56-yard field goal at Chalmers Stadium.

Despite the boot, Simsbury won the game 9-3 in overtime.

Three kickers had held the record with 54-yard field goals, according to the Connecticut High School Football Record Book.

Two did it in 1987: Rico Brogna, the future Major League Baseball player and high school football coach, did it for Watertown against Wolcott. Tyler Timion of Fermi kicked one in a game against Rockville. Pomperaug’s Matt Paola matched them in 2011 against Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Hall led 3-0 on the Ruelas’ record-setting kick, but Caden Lill’s field goal sent the game to overtime for Simsbury.

In overtime, Rory Walker picked off Hall and Brendan Gaffney scored the winning touchdown.

Simsbury improved to 1-0. Hall fell to 0-1.