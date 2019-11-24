Wilson’s hat trick leads Hall past Greenwich in LL final, to first state title in 39 years

Greenwich goalie Padraig Colligan bends over backward to make a save in the second half against Hall in the CIAC Class LL state championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain on Saturday. Greenwich goalie Padraig Colligan bends over backward to make a save in the second half against Hall in the CIAC Class LL state championship game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in New Britain on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 27 Caption Close Hall defeats Greenwich for first state championship in 39 years 1 / 27 Back to Gallery

NEW BRITAIN — As the final seconds ticked off the clock at Veteran’s Stadium, Hall boys soccer coach Zeke Seguro could not longer contain his emotions and the tears began flowing down his face.

The tears of joy were quickly washed away with water from the Gatorade bucket being dumped on his head.

After 25 years at the helm of the No. 5 Warriors, Seguro and his team are CIAC Class LL state champions, beating No. 14 Greenwich 3-1 Saturday night at Veterans Stadium.

Seguro reached the finals for the first time last season, losing a 1-0 game to Glastonbury and his players vowed to get him back and turn the tears from sad to happy.

“Twenty-five years of hard work and trying to do it right. It is never easy in LL,” Seguro said. “We have had eight or nine deep runs in the tournament and it always ended up with a lot of tears in the locker room. We always said that one day we would do it, for everyone. To do it with this group, and with my son (Drew Seguro) on the team. With about a minute left, I finally believed we were going to do it. I love this.”

Hall and coach Zeke Seguro are the Class LL state championship. Seguro emotional state final whistle #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/Km6UmTwtYU — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) November 24, 2019

It is Hall’s ninth state championship, but first since 1980.

Hall did it behind a relentless attack and a hat trick by sophomore Conlan Wilson.

Hall was in control early on, scoring with 23:29 left in the first half on Wilson’s first goal.

The Warriors almost added another goal several times, but hit two posts and were turned away several times following outstanding saves by Greenwich keeper Paddy Colligan.

Zeke Seguro on winning his first title in 25 years #ctbsoc pic.twitter.com/39tNQ24jO8 — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) November 24, 2019

Greenwich survived the initial onslaught and began countering, breaking through with a goal of its own with 11:29 left in the half on a tally by Farid Ghaliya.

Greenwich had the better of play starting the second half, but could not net the go-ahead goal.

Hall kept coming and eventually broke down the Greenwich defense again, this time Wilson scored on a beautiful pass from Evan Jones with 17:32 remaining.

Wilson got his third goal with 14:17 left, sealing the win and Seguro’s first championship.

“For 65 minutes, we gave them a hell of a game. The first 15 minutes of the second half was our opportunity to get ahead and it didn’t come,” Greenwich coach Kurt Putnam said. “(Hall) is a fantastic team, especially in attacking. They exposed us, in the end. They played as well as they could have done against an incredibly good side.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Conlan Wilson, Hall. Wilson’s hat trick game was the result of multiple players on Hall’s attack making plays to get him free near the goal, but the sophomore was there to collect the hat trick.

QUOTABLE

“I never imagined that but it was so exciting. It was really fun to go out there and put them away. It was so exciting. We have been working hard all year after losing in the finals last year. This was all for (Seguro).” — Wilson

HALL 3, GREENWICH 1

GREENWICH 1 0 — 1

HALL 1 2 — 3

Goals: H—Conlan Wilson 3; G– Farid Ghaliya

Assists: H- Drew Seguro, Liam Wilson, Evan Jones

Goalies: G—Paddy Colligan 14 saves; H—Max Kalsner Kershen 9 saves