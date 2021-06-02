Smith, O’Donnell and Keeley set meet records; Hall boys, Glastonbury girls win Class LL titles

NEW BRITAIN — Hall boys coach Jeff Billings said the goal for his team is to always win.

“Winning is what we are focused on all season,” Billings said. “That is the goal and what we strive to do in every meet.”

Winning was certainly the common theme for Hall throughout the CIAC Class LL Boys Track and Field Championships at Willow Brook Park on Tuesday. Israel Henriques-Setho won the long jump (22 feet) and triple jump (44-6), the team won the 4×400 relay (3:23.19) and 4×100 relay (43.34), and coupled with solid depth, Hall went on to win its third outdoor track team title with 86 points.

Norwich Free Academy was second with 65.5 points and Danbury was third with 60.

“Looking over the performance lists our times were close to the top seeds in every event, so I knew we could score points,” Billings said. “Israel has been improving a lot since his sophomore season and showed that today. Our relays helped but we got a lot of points from our depth that added up for us.

“Walker Beverly finished fourth in the 1,600 and then was third in the 3,200 to give us some big points. It’s a great feeling to get this and it’s a good boost going into the State Open.”

Henriques-Setho was happier to contribute with wins than get personal bests in his events.

“I didn’t get my best distances in the long jump or triple jump, but all I really wanted to do was get wins and contribute to our team title,” said Henriques-Setho, who has committed to compete at Central Connecticut State. “After the disappointment with the pandemic canceling our outdoor season this past year, I was just happy for this opportunity to help the team. Today the whole team contributed.”

Boys 800: Most exciting race of the day

At Class LL track meet, Gabe Kwarteng, Danbury describes late surge for win in 800 in1:53.70, Charles King, Ridgefield 2nd 1:53.72. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/2MtdYMDY1a — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 1, 2021

Charles King of Ridgefield and Gabe Kwarteng of Danbury produced the closest and most exciting race of the day in the 800 at Class LL.

King led most of the race and heading into the final 100 yards looked like he had a comfortable lead. But Kwarteng found an extra gear, bolted down the final straightaway and leaned forward to get the win in 1:53.70. King finished in 1:53.72.

“Coach always teachs me to have the mentality of going fast, faster and faster in the 800,” Kwarteng said. “Charles had a big lead but with 250 meters I told myself if I was going to make a move that was the time.

“With 200 to go, I felt strong and with 50 meters to go I had him in my sight. I just went as hard as I could and the lean at the end is what did it for me. I ended up beating my PR by three seconds.”

King gave a lot of credit to Kwarteng for the big finish.

“I looked behind me going into the final 100 meters and saw Gabe coming but he was back there,” King said. “All I was doing was going for time in the race but that was foolish of me. I got complacent and I should have been focused on the win. Gabe is a great athlete and kudos to him.”

O’Donnell sets meet record in 400

It’s not every day that a runner compliments the guy holding his blocks for the race, but that’s is what Andrew O’Donnell of Greenwich did after he won the 400 in 48.36.

“The key for me is getting good starts and that starts with Shaan Parekh who holds my starting block,” O’Donnell said. “It helps me get going, I’m happy knowing he is there. This is a huge victory for me and a great way to go into the Open (State Open).

“I put a lot of hard work into the 400. But another reason I’ve improved is my coaches keep pushing me.”

No game plan for Lorent — just run

Jason Lorent of Shelton earned wins in the 100 (10.87) and the 200 (21.91) using his usual philosophy — just run.

“I don’t ever plan ahead or have a game plan when I go into my races,” Lorent said. “ I just go out on the track and run. I was hoping to get PRs in both races but it didn’t happen. I’m just happy I won, especially missing out on outdoor track my junior year due to the pandemic. This was a great day for all of us out here.”

Malz leads Glastonbury to LL girls team title

Mallory Malz had wins in the triple jump (35-3.25), the long jump (17-0) and the pole vault (11-0) to lead Glastonbury to the CIAC Class LL Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships team title. Glastonbury won with 109.5 points, Southington was second with 88 and Danbury was third with 81.

Glastonbury also had a win in the 4×800 (9.20.86) but it was depth across the board that led to the team title.

“Mallory Malz winning three events for us was big,” Glastonbury girls coach Brian Collins said. “But we have some great athletes on this team and we were able to score points in 15 of 18 events. There are a lot of good teams out there and you never really know how you are going to do.

“Everyone pulled through for us and we got a few more points than we expected in some events. This is our third outdoor track title and it’s great for the program. All the hard work we’ve done came through for us today.”

Keeley sets meet record in 1,600

It has been an exceptional outdoor season for Anna Keeley of Fairfield Ludlowe and she took her talent to a record-setting level in the 1,600. She won the 1,600 in a meet record 4:50.08 over FCIAC rival Mari Noble of Greenwich (4:52.79). Hannah DeBalsi of Staples held the previous record of 4:53.29 set in 2014.

“My plan was to go out fast and if I did that I wasn’t sure if Mari would go out hard with me,” Keeley said. “I’m glad she did because it pushed me to run even harder. I wanted to run hard but the key also was to hold on at the end.”

Noble answered with a win of her own in the 3,200 in 10:59.25.

Smith wins 2 of 3

Alanna Smith of Danbury wins 100 dash in 12.25 at Class LL track meet. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/cVDUehdOTW — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 1, 2021

Alanna Smith of Danbury won the 100 (12.25) and the 200 in a meet record 24.85. Smith was second in the 400, which was run immediately after the 100. Riley Powers of Newtown won the 400 in 58.43 and Smith followed in 59.24.

“I’m happy with my day, and second in the 400 isn’t bad,” Smith said. “It was tough running the 400 right after the 100, you really don’t have time to catch your breath. But with these performances today I’m excited about going to the State Open. My goal is to get three wins there. Hopefully I’ll get more time between the 100 and 400 at the State Open.”

White rebounds after tough SCC finish

At the SCC meet, Nyia White of Wilbur Cross was leading the 300 hurdles event but tripped over the the last hurdle and ended up fourth.

At the Class LL meet she had a cleaner race, never touched a hurdle and won in 45.65.

“At the SCCs I just caught that last hurdle and tripped,” White said. “Today, I was feeling good and I led the race start to finish. I was hoping to get a 44 today, but I’m really happy with the win. It means a lot to me, especially going into the State Open.”

Other top wins for the girls

Erin Daugherty of Danbury won the 100 hurdles (15.90), Tia Stapleton of Fairfield Ludlowe won the high jump (5-4), Tianna Rogers of Danbury won the shot put (37-6) and Caitlyn Filloramo of Fairfield Ludlowe won the discus (106-3).

Israel Henriques-Setho of Hall wins long jump with leap of 22 feet at Class LL track meet. He also won triple jump with 44-6. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/GaDgFauzGf — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 1, 2021

CIAC Class LL Boys/Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships

(at New Britain)

Boys Team Scores: 1) Hall 86; 2) Norwich Free Academy 65.50; 3) Danbury 60; 4) Manchester 50; 5) Greenwich 49; 6) Ridgefield 48; 6) Staples 48; 8) Fairfield Prep 39; 9) Shelton 38; 10) Norwalk 34; 11) Wilbur Cross 33; 12) Southington 32; 13) Enfield 21; 14) Trumbull 18; 15) Newtown 17.50; 16) Westhill 14; 17) Glastonbury 13.50; 18) East Hartford 12; 19) West Haven 9; 20) Fairfield Warde 7.50; 21) New Britain 3; 22) Hamden 2

Boys Event Top Finishers:

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -1.5) 1. Jason Lorent, Shelton, 10.87; 2. Darren Blount, Fairfield Pr, 11.22; 3. Dangelo Aristilde, Norwich Free, 11.22; 4. Devin Cue, Wilbur Cross, 11.27; 5. Dante Valentino, Trumbull, 11.32; 6. Tristan Burke, East Hartfor, 11.36.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Jason Lorent, Shelton, 21.91, w:-2.4; 2. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 22.16, w:-2.4; 3. Dangelo Aristilde, Norwich Free, 22.63, w:-2.4; 4. Tristan Burke, East Hartfor, 23.04, w:-2.4; 5. Darren Blount, Fairfield Pr, 23.12, w:-2.4; 6. Jon Gladstone, Fairfield Wa, 23.31, w:-2.4.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Andrew O’Donnell, Greenwich, 48.36; 2. Max Szostak, Staples, 50.31; 3. Gianluca Bianchi, Greenwich, 50.73; 4. Jonathan York, Hall, 50.75; 5. Isaiah Lizardi, Hall, 51.17; 6. Samuel Sandler, Hall, 51.56.

800 Meter Run: 1. Gabriel Kwarteng, Danbury, 1:53.70; 2. Charles King, Ridgefield, 1:53.72; 3. Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Pr, 1:56.27; 4. Tobias Ruffo, Hall, 1:56.50; 5. Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich, 1:57.12; 6. Jonathan Lorenz, Staples, 1:58.32.

1,600 Meter Run: 1. Aidan Puffer, Manchester, 4:11.01; 2. Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Pr, 4:12.00; 3. Colin McLaughlin, Westhill, 4:13.74; 4. Walker Beverly, Hall, 4:14.06; 5. Liam Carcich, Ridgefield, 4:14.58; 6. Nikita Omelchenko, Wilbur Cross, 4:14.77.

3,200 Meter Run: 1. Aidan Puffer, Manchester, 9:19.37; 2. Charles Namiot, Ridgefield, 9:20.00; 3. Walker Beverly, Hall, 9:32.15; 4. Colin McLaughlin, Westhill, 9:35.00; 5. Dillon Harding, Staples, 9:36.93; 6. Sean Barkasy, Manchester, 9:37.26.

110 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.5) 1. Blake Battaglia, Wilbur Cross, 15.45; 2. Gregory Foster, Norwalk, 15.54; 3. O’Neal Kpodar, Danbury, 15.59; 4. Javier Reyes, Danbury, 15.63; 5. Jordan Pinnix, Manchester, 15.95; 6. Anthony Vendrella, West Haven, 16.13.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Gregory Foster, Norwalk, 39.92; 2. Amit Markos, Ridgefield, 40.49; 3. Anthony Vendrella, West Haven, 41.17; 4. O’Neal Kpodar, Danbury, 42.25; 5. Javier Reyes, Danbury, 43.18; 6. Michael Balachandar, Southington, 43.81.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Hall (Divine Edwards Jr, Israel Henriques-Setho, Isaiah Lizardi, Max Rodman), 43.34; 2. Wilbur Cross (Devin Cue, Armon Hyslop, Matthew Walker, Blake Battaglia), 43.43; 3. Danbury (Kyle Thomas, Carlos Rosales, Luka Santos, Scott Gersten), 43.53; 4. Norwich Free Academy (Jeremiah Paul, Dangelo Aristilde, Stephen Lee, Aldon Dawson), 43.82; 5. East Hartford (Nathaniel Evans, Kameron Massey, Colby Richardson, Tristan Burke), 44.16; 6. Southington (Brendan Kiyak, Ryan DelMonte, Nathan Cofrancesco, Michael Balachandar), 44.21.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Hall (Jonathan York, Samuel Sandler, Isaiah Lizardi, Tobias Ruffo), 3:23.19; 2. Greenwich (Zachary Jelinek, Gianluca Bianchi, Harrison Goldenberg, Andrew O’Donnell), 3:24.50; 3. Danbury (Carlos Rosales, Christopher Twombly, Glenn Addotey, Gabriel Kwarteng), 3:25.92; 4. Staples (Samir Mott, Patrick Russell-Laga, Max Szostak, George Lepska), 3:26.43; 5. Ridgefield (Luke Boylan, Charles King, Ryan Donovan, Amit Markos), 3:26.85; 6. Fairfield Prep (Caleb Bolden, Jude Pastorok, Joshua Bacon, Azaan Dawson), 3:30.65.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Staples (Jonathan Lorenz, Kyle Harrington, Jalen St.Fort, George Lepska), 8:01.18; 2. Danbury (Damian Amaral, Ryan Scappaticci, Glenn Addotey, Christopher Twombly), 8:12.94; 3. Hall (Gabriel Sisk, Jamie Rendon, Drew Taylor, Sean McDaniel), 8:13.01; 4. Manchester (William McCoy, Cian Gara Grady, Anthony Amaral, Sean Barkasy), 8:15.06; 5. Glastonbury (Zachary Booth, Joseph Accurso, Paul Leahy, Dominic Pena), 8:15.44; 6. Newtown (Aidan Budge , Cameron Whorf, Matt Sortino , Andrew Poseno), 8:23.85.

High Jump: 1. Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk, 6-04; 2. Maxson Pierre Louis, Norwich Free, 6-02; 3. Connor McGeehan, Staples, 6-00; 4. Matthew Catuccio, Trumbull, J6-00; 5. Jayden Desilus, Norwich Free, 5-10; 5. Jamil Manu, Manchester, 5-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Aiden Chesanow, Southington, 13-00; 2. Jeremy Merkin, Trumbull, 12-06; 3. Samuel Edwards, Newtown, 12-00; 3. Zachery Cotner, Norwich Free, 12-00; 5. Max Davidson, Norwich Free, 11-06; 5. Eric Wiedemer, Glastonbury, 11-06.

Long Jump: 1. Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall, 22-00, w:NWI; 2. Connor McGeehan, Staples, 21-05, w:NWI; 3. Joshua Bacon, Fairfield Pr, 21-03.25, w:NWI; 4. Zane Nye, Greenwich, 20-07.75, w:NWI; 5. Hampton Cobb, Newtown, 20-05.50, w:NWI; 6. david Faugno, Greenwich, 20-03, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Israel Henriques-Setho, Hall, 44-06, w:NWI; 2. Maxson Pierre Louis, Norwich Free, 43-09.50, w:NWI; 3. Michaelly Luc, Norwich Free, 41-07.75, w:NWI; 4. Devin Cue, Wilbur Cross, 40-11, w:NWI; 5. Jamil Manu, Manchester, 40-10, w:NWI; 6. Da’Jaun Banks, Hall, 40-06.75, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Jordan Ribeiro, Norwich Free, 48-00; 2. Andrew Mysirlidis, Shelton, 47-10; 3. Reece Griffin, Manchester, 47-06; 4. Ahmed Gooda, Enfield, 45-06.75; 5. Dustin Gray, Staples, 44-01.50; 6. Grant Baker, Newtown, 43-05.75.

Discus Throw: 1. Joseph Addotta, Ridgefield, 135-04; 2. Jack Freyler, Southington, 134-03; 3. Johanse Martinez, Danbury, 126-02; 4. Sebastien Pierre, Norwalk, 120-08; 5. Carson McKinnon, Shelton, 116-03; 6. Michael Feliciano, New Britain, 116-02.

Javelin Throw: 1. Ryan DeBarber, Enfield, 183-00; 2. Jack Freyler, Southington, 149-10; 3. Timothy Santos, Shelton, 146-03; 4. Marlique Pierre-Louis, Manchester, 142-10; 4. Clayton Nyiri, Fairfield Wa, 142-10; 6. Michael Neff, Hall, 139-02.

Girls Results

Girls Team Scores: 1) Glastonbury 109.50; 2) Southington 88; 3) Danbury 81; 4) Staples 73; 5) Greenwich 58; 6) Newtown 53.50; 7) Ridgefield 47.50; 8) Fairfield Ludlowe 45; 9) Hall 37; 10) Norwich Free Academy 28; 11) Trumbull 16; 12) Wilbur Cross 13; 13) Brien McMahon 11; 14) Hamden 10.50; 15) Norwalk 9; 16) Stamford 7; 17) Manchester 5; 17) East Hartford 5; 19) Enfield 4; 20) New Britain 1

100 Meter Dash Finals: (w: -2.3) 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 12.25; 2. Francine Stevens, Staples, 12.29; 3. Livvy Pizzitola, Southington, 12.77; 4. Florence Dickson, Danbury, 12.79; 5. Ciara Johnson, Enfield, 12.93; 6. Kyra Smith, East Hartfor, 12.96.

200 Meter Dash: 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 24.85#, w:-1.8; 2. Francine Stevens, Staples, 25.22, w:-1.8; 3. Elise Barricelli, Newtown, 26.36, w:-1.8; 4. Jasmyn Bransford, Norwich Free, 26.66, w:-1.8; 5. Hannah Caiola, Glastonbury, 26.67, w:-1.8; 6. Florence Dickson, Danbury, 26.74, w:-1.8.

400 Meter Dash: 1. Riley Powers, Newtown, 58.43; 2. Alanna Smith, Danbury, 59.24; 3. Samantha DeWitt, Staples, 59.38; 4. Meghan Smith, Glastonbury, 59.70; 5. Riley Carroll, Glastonbury, 59.78; 6. Grace Michalowski, Ridgefield, 59.81.

800 Meter Run: 1. Ally McCarthy, Newtown, 2:16.45; 2. Jacqueline Caron, Glastonbury, 2:16.49; 3. Tatum Havemann, Staples, 2:17.74; 4. Esme Daplyn, Greenwich, 2:18.01; 5. Diane Pillsbury, Southington, 2:20.89; 6. Ava Gattinella, Glastonbury, 2:21.30.

1,600 Meter Run: 1. Anna Keeley, Fairfield Lu, 4:50.08#; 2. Mari Noble, Greenwich, 4:52.79#; 3. Kali Holden, Trumbull, 5:04.07; 4. Esme Daplyn, Greenwich, 5:04.31; 5. Jacqueline Izzo, Southington, 5:04.63; 6. Casey MacElhiney, Glastonbury, 5:04.74.

3,200 Meter Run: 1. Mari Noble, Greenwich, 10:59.25; 2. Grace Michaud, Southington, 11:02.43; 3. Katherine Sanderson, Hall, 11:17.34; 4. Stephanie Queiroz, Danbury, 11:17.63; 5. Katherine Rector, Ridgefield, 11:23.43; 6. Kali Holden, Trumbull, 11:25.46.

100 Meter Hurdles: (w: -1.3) 1. Erin Daugherty, Ridgefield, 15.90; 2. Sophia Bastek, Greenwich, 16.49; 3. Emma Smith, Glastonbury, 16.60; 4. Christline Edward, Norwalk, 16.81; 5. Zoe Spann-McDonald, Glastonbury, 16.89; 6. Abigail Magendantz, Hall, 16.96.

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Nyia White, Wilbur Cross, 45.65; 2. Hannah Murphy, Staples, 46.41; 3. Erin Daugherty, Ridgefield, 46.52; 4. Emma Smith, Glastonbury, 46.75; 5. Christline Edward, Norwalk, 46.98; 6. Abigail Sowa, Southington, 47.94.

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Southington (Shannon Litchfield, Abigail Sowa, Kayla Pelletier, Riley Prozzo), 49.81; 2. Glastonbury (Hannah Caiola, Alyssa Healy, Emily Smith, Riley Carroll), 50.24; 3. Danbury (Florence Dickson, Kimberleigh Williams, Abigail Copeland, Briana Gilliard), 50.44; 4. Staples (Molly Liles, Olivia Bollo, Hannah Murphy, Lauren Spheeris), 50.46; 5. Fairfield Ludlowe (Tia Stapleton, Molly Ferullo, Kayla Pattison, Elizabeth Melvin), 50.46; 6. Ridgefield (Erin Daugherty, Elaine Mathews, Natasha Riek, Sofia Gasparo), 50.51.

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Newtown (Elise Barricelli, Ally McCarthy, Hannah Snayd, Riley Powers), 3:55.70; 2. Glastonbury (Alyssa Healy, Riley Carroll, Meghan Smith, Emma Smith), 3:57.88; 3. Staples (Francine Stevens, Olivia Bollo, Hannah Murphy, Samantha DeWitt), 3:59.89; 4. Hall (Lauren Moskal, Julia Zydanowicz, Hana Roggendorf, Rylan Priest), 4:04.80; 5. Ridgefield (Regan McGrath, Rory McGrath, Georgia Keller, Grace Michalowski), 4:05.22; 6. Greenwich (Alexa Brust, Esme Daplyn, Haley Townsend, Mari Noble), 4:12.40.

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Glastonbury (Ava Gattinella, Kelley MacElhiney, Casey MacElhiney, Jacqueline Caron), 9:20.86; 2. Ridgefield (Georgia Keller, Regan McGrath, Rory McGrath, Katherine Rector), 9:24.67; 3. Hall (Rylan Priest, Katherine Sanderson, Bridget McGann, Nora Holmes), 9:26.56; 4. Southington (Diane Pillsbury, Grace Michaud, Jessica Lombardo, Jacqueline Izzo), 9:32.94; 5. Staples (Lyah Muktavaram, Nicole Holmes, Josie Dolan, Leigh Foran), 10:00.98; 6. Wilbur Cross (Margo Pedersen, Charlotte Buterbaugh, Lea Trachten, Anna Omelchenko), 10:04.53.

High Jump: 1. Tia Stapleton, Fairfield Lu, 5-04; 2. Tabitha Cook, Greenwich, 5-02; 3. Natalie Reilly, Fairfield Lu, J5-02; 4. Jaime Adams, Newtown, 4-10; 5. Kathryn DeSousa, Glastonbury, J4-10; 5. Kayleigh Troy, Newtown, J4-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Mallory Malz, Glastonbury, 11-00; 2. Sydney Golas, Hall, 10-00; 3. Hannah Elliot, Norwich Free, J10-00; 4. Alexandria McDowell, Manchester, 9-06; 5. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, J9-06; 6. Nora Hanlon, Hall, 9-00.

Long Jump: 1. Mallory Malz, Glastonbury, 17-00, w:NWI; 2. Shakira Rosario, Danbury, 16-10.50, w:NWI; 3. Mariama Diakhate, Hamden, 16-07.75, w:NWI; 3. Natasha Riek, Ridgefield, 16-07.75, w:NWI; 5. Giuliana Robles, Danbury, 16-06, w:NWI; 6. Ava Harvey, Staples, 16-00.50, w:NWI.

Triple Jump: 1. Mallory Malz, Glastonbury, 35-03.25, w:NWI; 2. Giuliana Robles, Danbury, 34-09.75, w:NWI; 3. Ava Harvey, Staples, 33-06.25, w:NWI; 4. Mariama Diakhate, Hamden, 33-04.25, w:NWI; 5. Cynthia Deneus, Norwich Free, 32-05.75, w:NWI; 6. Maya Ellavsky, Hall, 32-04.50, w:NWI.

Shot Put: 1. Tianna Rogers, Danbury, 37-06; 2. Taylor Symonette, Staples, 36-00.50; 3. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, 34-08.25; 4. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown, 34-03.75; 5. Caitlyn Filloramo, Fairfield Lu, 32-09.25; 6. Dilayni Dorce, Brien McMaho, 32-05.25.

Discus Throw: 1. Caitlyn Filloramo, Fairfield Lu, 106-03; 2. Hannah Graham, Norwich Free, 103-08; 3. Kemberly Denerville, Brien McMaho, 103-04; 4. Layla Spann-McDonald, Glastonbury, 97-09; 5. Makenzie Marek, Southington, 96-00; 6. Neisha Boiteux, Stamford, 94-02.

Javelin Throw: 1. Kayla Pelletier, Southington, 128-01; 2. Alexah Zaczynski, Southington, 118-07; 3. Anna McGrail, Southington, 108-08; 4. Marisa Imme, Southington, 104-07; 5. Sarah Nowacki, Newtown, 100-11; 6. Maya Marin, Trumbull, 99-03.