Guilford coach McMahon resigns before Class L state tournament

Scott McMahon resigned as Guilford girls soccer coach on Nov. 8, just two days removed from the Indians winning the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament championship.

McMahon, who was in his 15th season at the helm, confirmed by email that he did resign last Friday but declined to comment any further as to why he came to that decision. The sixth-seeded Indians won their first two games in the Class L state tournament this week without McMahon. That includes Thursday’s second-round win over Law in penalty kicks.

Rick Geremia is serving as the interim coach.

Rick Misenti, Guilford High’s principal, and Dr. Paul Freeman, Guilford’s superintendent of schools, did not return email requests seeking comment on McMahon’s resignation.

This was McMahon’s third SCC tournament championship, the other two coming in 2013 and 2014. Guilford last won the Class L state championship in 2013 under McMahon.

Guilford stands at 13-2-4 and plays at No. 3 Pomperaug in the quarterfinals on Saturday.