Guilford’s Emma Appleman named Gatorade State Player of the Year for girls volleyball

Guilford’s Emma Appleman has been named the Gatorade State Player of the Year for girls volleyball, Gatorade announced in a release Thursday morning.

Appleman, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter who was also the GameTimeCT State Player of the Year, finished with 217 kills, 93 digs and 32 service aces this past season. She led the Grizzlies to a 14-0 record and the Southern Connecticut Conference Division C championship.

Appleman is also a First Team All-State honoree and the Southern Connecticut Conference Player of the Year.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Appleman has a 3.89 GPA. She will play volleyball at The College of Charleston next fall.

Appleman joins recent Gatorade Connecticut State Player of the Year recipients Paula Hernandez (2019-20, Woodstock Academy), Kiara Robichaud (2018-19,), and Alana Hruska (2017-18 and 2016-17, RHAM).

“Emma Appleman is a tremendous volleyball player,” West Haven girls volleyball coach Kathryn Coldren said in the release. “Her skill level is far beyond anything that I’ve seen in many years in Connecticut. I’ve watched her get better and smarter every single season.”