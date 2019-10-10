Guilford'’ Emma Appleman goes up for a kill against North Haven on Thursday. Guilford'’ Emma Appleman goes up for a kill against North Haven on Thursday. Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Guilford sweeps North Haven 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NORTH HAVEN — There’s a reason why the Guilford volleyball team is unbeaten in a dozen matches.

Efficiency.

Guilford, the top team in Class L in the state, rolled to its 12th straight win with a workmanlike 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-16) victory over North Haven Thursday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ volleyball match at the Fred Kelly Gymnasium.

With the 3-0 win, Guilford has won 11 consecutive matches by that score. The Indians haven’t lost a game since their season opener against East Lyme on Sept. 12.

“I’m knew we would be good, but I’m not sure if the target is on our back because we are undefeated,” Guilford coach Laura Anastasio said. “They are afraid when Cheshire walks in the gym. I don’t know if people are when we walk in the gym yet. I’m not sure they know what we’re capable of.”

Throughout Thursday night’s match, Guilford was able to move the ball around the court. The Indians did a good job of digging the ball on defense, getting it to their setters and out on the wings to the outside hitters for kills.

“We’ve really focused on that,” said junior outside hitter Emma Appleman, who had 14 kills. “Our setters have been able to set up things and keep the ball moving. We have so many people who can get those kills and points for us.”

North Haven was able to stay in each game about halfway through. But each time, the visiting Indians countered with a run of their own.

Appleman finished off the first game with a kill and did the same in the second game with a kill down the right side in front of the North Haven bench as Guilford went on a 9-4 run.

North Haven took a 12-11 lead midway through the final game.

“We had glimmers and glimmers of controlling the ball on offense,” Kleckner said. “Then if we give that momentum back, we struggle.”

That’s exactly what happened as Guilford went on a 13-5 run and captured the last four points of the match with Eva Ott Hill ending the match when she served an ace down the right side of the court where North Haven couldn’t defend it.

‘We tried to focus on our energy today,” Appleman said. “We’re all very tired. This was our second game this week.”

North Haven fell to 5-5 with the loss.

“Right now, the biggest thing we’re working in is confidence and commanding the ball,” North Haven coach Brianna Kleckner said. “Today, we were a little hesitant and nervous walking in because we knew who we were going to play.”

Kleckner added that stretches where North Haven commanded things proved they could compete with the best the SCC has to offer.

“It shows them we can hang and stay with a very talented team our defense did a good job picking up the ball on the outside,” Kleckner said. It shows if we work, we can hang with a team like that.”