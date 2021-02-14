Guilford ice hockey enters quarantine

The Guilford boys ice hockey team will be in self quarantine for at least the next nine days, Guilford coach Ralph Russo confirmed on Sunday morning.

It was first reported by @CTHSHockey.

Russo said a number of members within the program were notified by contact tracers that they could have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Russo said. “The kids have been working hard. It’s no one’s fault, the kids have been great following the protocols.”

Guilford will have to reschedule two games against North Branford and Amity and possibly a third one against Sheehan, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 24, the first possible day the team can return to the ice.

“This is the reality we are all dealing with. The protocols are there for the safety of everyone,” Russo said. “We are going to follow it and get us ready to compete.”

Guilford has yet to play a game this season. Russo said he will meet with his team over video calls during the quarantine.

“The 24th can’t come soon enough,” Russo said.