Guilford holds off Hand for Class M field hockey title

WETHERSFIELD — Guilford field hockey coach Kitty Palmer’s basic philosophy against an opponent is to score early and often to set the tone of the game, especially when the competition is a strong rival, like SCC foe Hand on Saturday in the CIAC Class M championship game.

The philosophy was working to perfection when Ava Bucci’s goal gave the Indians an early 3-0 lead. Little did Bucci — or Palmer — know at the time that her goal would turn out to be the game-winning goal as the Tigers mounted a late-game rally.

Bucci scored the game-winning goal with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half to lead No. 1 Guilford to a 3-2 win over No. 7 Hand in front of a packed crowd at Joseph F. Cottone Field for the Indians second straight Class M title.

Overall it is the fourth state title for Guilford, which also won Class L titles in 1991 and 1997.