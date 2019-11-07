Guilford boys shut out Hand, capture first SCC title in a decade

Guilford's Anthony Ippolito (13) slips past with the ball by Daniel Hand's Matthew Luongo (5) to score a goal during SCC boys soccer championship action in West Haven, Conn., on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. Guilford's Anthony Ippolito (13) slips past with the ball by Daniel Hand's Matthew Luongo (5) to score a goal during SCC boys soccer championship action in West Haven, Conn., on Wednesday Nov. 6, 2019. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Guilford blanks Hand to capture SCC title 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

WEST HAVEN – Guilford is the most successful team in Southern Connecticut Conference tournament history, reaching half of the championship finals ever played.

But there has been a recent title drought for the Indians despite reaching the finals twice previously in this decade. That drought ended Wednesday night as Anthony Ippolito’s goal early in the second half stood up, giving No. 2 seed Guilford the 1-0 win over top seed Hand.

“Our defense played outstanding like always,” Guilford senior goalkeeper John Kosh said. “I claim our defense is one of the best in the state, if not the best. They were holding it down. I didn’t have to do much in net.”

It was the Indians’ first league championship in a decade. Guilford (12-1-6) was last victorious in 2009, beating Fairfield Prep on penalty kicks.

“We talked about it before the game that, ‘This is your chance to become one of the legends in the history of Guillford soccer,” Guilford coach Curtis Gullette said. “We talked about how long it had been. It’s all sweet. I don’t know if it gets sweeter.”

Hand was in search of its third league championship in seven trips to the final.

The two border rivals tied twice during the season. But Ippolito made sure that wouldn’t be the case Wednesday night. He was able to gain a breakaway opportunity and cashed in Hand goalkeeper Tim Perez less than 3 minutes into the second half.

“Evan Lemon played a ball over the top. I got a lucky bounce I guess,” Ippolito said. “All of a sudden, I found myself one on one (against Perez). You just got to put it away.”

Said Hand coach Greg Cumpstone: “I think (the defender) lost his bearings and tripped. I know Anthony. He is ice cold in front of goalies, a good finisher.”

Guilford’s defense was able to do the rest despite the pressure the Tigers (13-2-4) put on them.

“Our defense with our goalie is second to none,” Gullette said. “Even when we make little mistakes in the back, John is one of the best goalies we have ever had. He has been able to step up time after time after time. He had a couple of amazing saves in this game.”

Said Ippolito: “I trust our defense of course. The boys in the back there were holding strong. I had total faith in them.”

This was Guilford’s 11th shutout of the season. And this was its only game in the tournament that ended in regulation and didn’t force Guilford to come back..

The Indians trailed Wilbur Cross in the quarterfinals and had to come from behind to win in overtime. Guilford had to rally to tie Xavier in the semifinals, then won in penalty kicks.

Hand’s Scott Testori, who missed most of Monday’s semifinal-round win with a hip flexor injury, started the game on the bench. He entered in for a corner kick and never left the game thereafter.

“I was feeling good today. Coach said. “I thought it would start hurting more than it did, but it felt good the whole game.”

Testori had a couple of opportunities to score, but couldn’t cash in. Now, it’s on to the Class L state tournament, where the Tigers are looking for a fourth consecutive championship.

“This makes us angry, it makes us sad,” Testori said. “But the real goal right now is to focus on states. Two of the years, we lost in the SCCs and won states. Never count us out. This loss will only fire us up more.”

A familiar foe could await in the semifinals. Yes, a fourth matchup with Guilford remains a possibility.

“We come into the season knowing we have a good chance to play them four times. Usually, that is how it pans out,” Gullette said.

See you again?

If Hand, the likely No. 4 seed in the Class L tournament, and No. 8 Guilford are to meet in the tournament, it would be the third time in the last four years. Hand won 3-0 in 2016 and 1-0 in 2017.

Star of the game

Anthony Ippolito, Guilford: Yes it was a breakaway goal, but seeing these two teams tied twice during the season, we could have been staring at penalty kicks to determine this year’s SCC champion.

Quotable

“Credit to them. They defended us really well. Curt is doing an excellent job in his first full season. They have had a great season and a great game plan today.” –Hand coach Greg Cumpstone about Guilford