GTCT’s Sean Patrick Bowley joins WFSB’s Joe Zone on The Joe Zone podcast

This happened a few weeks ago, but join GameTimeCT editor Sean Patrick Bowley as he gives us a little peak behind the GameTimeCT curtain on WFSB Sports’ Joe Zone’s inaugural podcast, the appropriately-named The Joe Zone.

Sean and Joe discuss the challenges of covering high school sports in Connecticut in 2019, including the evolving demands and responsibilities and navigating the different social media platforms.

They also take a look at how the GameTimeCT Top 10 football poll is put together; at on how football leagues should be reorganized, either with Thanksgiving or not; and a whole bunch of other topics.

You can watch the episode, above and you can catch Joe’s podcasts on WFSB here.