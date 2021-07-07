Groups for New Canaan Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football tournament released

After a one-year absence, the Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football tournament returns to New Canaan on Friday and Saturday, July 9-10.

The field will include approximately 30-32 teams, with five Connecticut conferences (FCIAC, SWC, SCC, CCC Shoreline), along with the NEPSAC represented. The field also includes five out-of-state teams.

Each team is guaranteed a minimum of six games.

Changes to the field and tournament schedule could come before the tournament gets underway on Friday.

The tournament is in its 14th season in New Canaan. Last year’s event was postponed until August due to the pandemic, and then cancelled in the wake of Tropical Storm Isais.

Teams will be divided into eight groups of four teams each for pool play, which begins at 1 p.m., Friday. Every team will play four games during pool play, facing every team in their group and one team in a crossover game.

Teams will then be seeded based on Friday’s results, with a double-elimination tournament beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday.

Games will be held at Dunning Field and the Water Tower Turf Field, which is located next to the tennis courts at New Canaan.

The Groups

Group 1 (Dunning Field, early games, 1-3:55 p.m.)

New Canaan

Westhill

Law

Bunnell

Group 2 (Dunning Field, early games, 1-3:55 p.m.)

Brien McMahon

Stepinac

Wilton

Darien

Group 3 (Water Tower Turf, early games, 1-3:55 p.m.)

Greenwich

Newtown

Cardinal Hayes

St. Luke’s

Group 4 (Water Tower Turf, early games, 1-3:55 p.m.)

Ludlowe

Masuk

Ridgefield

Rye

Group 5 (Dunning Field, late games, 4:30-7:25 p.m.)

New Canaan 2

Windsor

New Milford

Group 6 (Dunning Field, late games, 4:30-7:25 p.m.)

Greenwich 2

Staples

Shenendehowa

Suffield Academy

Group 7 (Water Tower Turf, late games, 4:30-7:25 p.m.)

Harding

Choate

Fairfield Prep

Bronxville

Group 8 (Water Tower Turf, late games, 4:30-7:25 p.m.)