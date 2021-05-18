Grip It and Rip It football tournament to return to New Canaan this summer

The annual Grip It and Rip it 7-on-7 football tournament in New Canaan will be back in action this summer, with more than 20 teams already signed up to play, according to New Canaan football coach Lou Marinelli.

The two-day tournament will be held the weekend of July 9-10 at Dunning Field and the practice fields at New Canaan High School.

The event is in its 14th season in New Canaan and typically features teams from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with a few from Massachusetts and even Canada in some years.

The tournament had been played every summer since 2007 until last year, when the event was first postponed until August due to the pandemic and then cancelled altogether in the wake of Tropical Storm Isais.

According to the Grip It and Rip It website, teams are guaranteed a minimum of six games. The first day of competition will feature pool play, with the second day featuring a double-elimination bracket.

