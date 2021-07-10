Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football notebook Day 2: Windsor wins the tournament

After 24 hours of games with 30 teams competing on two fields, Windsor emerged from the fray on Saturday as the 2021 Grip it and Rip it 7-on-7 champions.

Windsor knocked off Rye, N.Y. in the championship game 28-13 on Dunning Field, scoring a touchdown in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

“We stuck together as a family,” Windsor senior quarterback Elijah Cromartie said. “Every time I did something wrong the offense told me to pick it up and we just balled out the whole tournament this weekend. We are champs.”

The last time Windsor played in 2019, it finished 7-3 and just out of the CIAC Class L playoffs.

They are hoping a good showing at Grip it and Rip it can translate into success when the real season begins in September.

“We are just going to build off of this momentum and keep riding it,” Cromartie said. “We are going to keep working. This is senior season and it’s a real season.”

EAGLES SOARING

While there was a lot of enthusiasm on the sidelines for every team at Grip it and Rip it, the Trumbull football team seemed a little extra fired up as it beat Choate to advance to the final four.

In fact, if you didn’t know better, you might think Trumbull was playing a real 11-on-11 game with the way players on the sidelines were reacting in the game.

“This is a really special group. We have great senior leadership and we have kids who really want to win,” Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio said. “They not only talk the talk, they walk the walk. It’s chemistry and you can’t coach it. We know there is a real season coming up and these kids they are embracing everything that has to be done to get ready for that.”

Petroccio said his team had been feeling better about itself with each game but beating Choate which has a roster of mainly upperclassmen, some post graduate players, gave them some added juice.

“Choate has older kids, PGs. That was huge for us,” Petroccio said. “We are all about confidence and we got it now. We have to keep on getting better and better. There is nobody out here not trying all the time, nobody is taking plays off. Everyone is locked and loaded. Everybody is on point. That’s what this does for us.”

In the final minutes against Choate, Trumbull broke up several passes that were destined for touchdowns.

Petroccio hopes that defensive showing carries over not just through Grip it and Rip it but into the fall season.

“The one thing we haven’t done since I have been here is play great defense,” Petroccio said. “Now, we are starting to play quality defense. It starts in the back end and those kids have been great here. We have some big kids we will have up front. We are excited for August and for the season.”

Trumbull fell to Rye in the semifinals.

COMPETITIVE SPIRIT KICKS IN FOR STAPLES

Staples’ football quarterback Ryan Thompson pointed out that the Wreckers’ focus going into the Grip It and Rip It tournament in New Canaan was working on skills and getting into a rhythm with teammates.

Then again, once the games begin, the competitive juices start flowing.

“You get out here and it’s ‘now they just scored, so we have to score’,” Thompson said. “You want to win. It’s really good for the team, especially for the younger guys to learn how to compete with older kids and other high schools and realize that you can play with the older kids and you belong here.”

As wide receiver Benji Teitlebaum puts it: “We’re looking to learn but we’re also looking to compete and this is a great way to do both.”

Staples split eight games in the tournament, while continuing to build on the chemistry they’ve developed over the past year.

Coach Adam Behrends said camaraderie was difficult in 2020 with so many limitations, even though the Wreckers did play four games in a private league. This year, he said they’ve developed some chemistry in the weight room and that has carried over to the 7-on-7 tournament.

“The big thing is just to get out and compete,” Behrends said. “After COVID it’s just nice for them to play. They’re working on their technique and fundamentals, getting back into the swing of things and hopefully have a normal year.”

Many of the Wreckers seniors have been together since their youth leagues days from the third through fifth grades, and they’re hoping that experience will give them an edge this fall.

“We have a really good chemistry and we have a really good bond going,” Titlebaum said. “We’re just really looking to bring that to all the games and we think we think we stack up really well against all the other teams. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

DRAKE, DARIEN ROLL A ‘7’

The Darien football team was without several wide receivers at this weekend’s Grip It and Rip It, a result of a trip to a national lacrosse event.

Quarterback Miles Drake and the rest of the receiving corps didn’t seem to miss a beat.

The Blue Wave finished the two-day tournament with a 7-3 record while reaching the quarterfinals. It was a fine showing for Darien’s quarterback, who gave a lot of credit to players such as Trevor Herget, Jake Wilson and Jaylen Lespearance.

“The guys who are here today really played well and stepped up,” Drake said. “Whenever the ball came their way, they grabbed it, and I couldn’t be happier with the way they played.”

Darien has a storied football tradition to continue. The team has reached the state finals six times in the seven seasons from 2013 to 2019, winning five titles and finishing as the Class LL runner-up in 2019.

Drake said the secret to the Blue Wave’s success is quite simple: “We just love playing football.”

“We’ve come up through DJFL (Darien Junior Football League), which is such a great system. There might be a little added stuff just because we’re Darien but really we just love playing football. We have fun.”

Mike Forget, the Wave’s long-time defensive coordinator, has taken over as Darien’s head coach for Rob Trifone, who stepped down in early 2020. Forget coached the Wave through four private league games last fall, but this year will be a complete season.

“Our message and our plan hasn’t changed,” Forget said. “We’ve been doing the same things through COVID that we normally do. We were fortunate enough to get a season in a private league last year so a lot of these kids played and got some reps and we’re looking to just expand on that this season.”

As for the Grip It and Rip It, Forget said it’s all about the reps.

“We get timing, we get practice and we get repetition,” the coach said. “That’s the most important thing that we’re looking for. We’ve got a lot of young guys out here right now and we’re looking to get them as much timing and repetition as we can.”