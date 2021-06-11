GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Baseball

Griffin Health to offer vaccines at Palmer during baseball championships this weekend

|

The CIAC announced on Friday morning that Griffin Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those who attend the state championship baseball games at Palmer Field in Middletown this weekend.

The Class S game will be on Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Saturday there are three games — Noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. 