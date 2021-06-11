Griffin Health to offer vaccines at Palmer during baseball championships this weekend

The CIAC announced on Friday morning that Griffin Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those who attend the state championship baseball games at Palmer Field in Middletown this weekend.
The Class S game will be on Friday night at 7 p.m. and on Saturday there are three games — Noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Griffin Health is making vaccines available at Palmer Field both tonight and tomorrow at the CIAC Baseball State Championships. Come out to get your vaccine and support high school baseball!
— CIAC Sports (@ciacsports) June 11, 2021