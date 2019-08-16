Kayla Yelensky, a Greenwich resident, who plays water polo at Greenwich Aquatics throughout the year, was selected to compete on the USA Youth National Team. The Youth National Team is currently competing in the UANA Youth Pan American Championships in Couva, Trinidad. less Kayla Yelensky, a Greenwich resident, who plays water polo at Greenwich Aquatics throughout the year, was selected to compete on the USA Youth National Team. The Youth National Team is currently competing in ... more Photo: Contributed / / Buy photo Photo: Contributed / / Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Greenwich’s Yelensky only East Coast player chosen for USA Youth National Water Polo Team 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Greenwich resident Kayla Yelensky is once again, displaying her water polo talent on the international level.

Yelensky, 17, was one of just 13 players that was selected to play for the USA Youth National Team. Currently, Yelensky and the USA Youth National Team are competing in the 2019 UANA Youth Pan American Championships in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. The Youth Pan American Championships began Friday and concludes on Aug. 23.

Yelensky, who plays throughout the year for the YMCA of Greenwich-based Greenwich Aquatics, was also chosen to play on the USA Youth National Team in 2017. She’s been a member of the USA Development Team (2015) and the USA Cadet Team (2016) as well.

Last month, Yelensky and the Greenwich Aquatics girls 17-and-under team placed 17th in their age group divsion at the USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics in Irvine, Calif.

On this year’s USA Female Youth National Team, Yelensky is the only player not hailing from California to be selected for the elite squad.

She began playing for Greenwich Aquatics as a 9-year-old.

“Kayla was really into it the first day of practice when she started and and quickly improved,” Greenwich Aquatics director Kim Tierney Wang said. “She fell in love with the sport and is one of the best female athletes to come out of Greenwich Aquatics. She’s an amazing athlete and great leader.”

Wang is especially impressed with Yelensky’s instincts in the pool.

“Kayla is a great team player, who reads the game so well,” Tierney Wang said. “She knows when to use a lob shot and when to take a hard shot during certain points of the game. Being from the East Coast, she’s really had to prove herself against the players from California. She was one of only 13 players selected for the USA Youth National Team and we are so proud of her for being chosen.”

The USA female Youth National team played Peru Friday, faces Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, Brazil and Argentina on Sunday and Canada (Monday) at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

A rising senior at Greenwich Academy, Yelensky starred on a GA squad that captured the NEPSAC title for the fourth straight season this past spring. She was the leading scorer on the team and has been a standout for the Gators for several seasons.





