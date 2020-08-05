Greenwich’s Barber commits to Princeton

A.J. Barber, a dynamic wide receiver on the Greenwich football team, announced his commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University. Barber, a rising Cardinals senior, made his announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Barber, the son of former New York Giants great Tiki Barber, is coming off a junior season, which he was named to the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register All-State First Team, saw him catch 42 passes for 745 yards. He caught 15 touchdown passes and averaged 17.7 yards per reception in 2019.

As a sophomore, Barber totaled 31 receptions for 446 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also threw a memorable touchdown pass off a trick play in Greenwich’s win over New Canaan in the 2018 Class LL championship game. Prior to throwing the touchdown pass, Barber made an acrobatic catch off a lateral from quarterback Gavin Muir.

In his Tweet on Wednesday morning, Barber thanked his coaches, including former GHS football coach John Marinelli and current coach Anthony Morello.

He credited his family and friends for their support during the recruitment process and expressed his excitement on becoming a Princeton Tiger.