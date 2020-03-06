Greenwich wins FCIAC title for 49th time in 50 seasons; Ridgefield the runner-up

Greenwich's John Jee competes in the 100 yard butterfly during FCIAC Boys Swimming Championship action in Greenwich, Conn., on Thursday Mar. 5, 2020. Greenwich's John Jee competes in the 100 yard butterfly during FCIAC Boys Swimming Championship action in Greenwich, Conn., on Thursday Mar. 5, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 44 Caption Close Greenwich wins the FCIAC boys swimming title for the 49th time in 50 seasons; Ridgefield the runner-up 1 / 44 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — The 1969-1970 winter sports season marked the first time the Greenwich boys swimming team captured the team title at the FCIAC Championships and since then many winner’s trophies have been placed in the school’s display case.

How many, some may wonder? Forty nine, to be exact.

Conference championship No. 49 in 50 seasons came Thursday night for the Cardinals.

Making their mark all 11 events, Greenwich showcased its superior depth on its way to finishing first in the team standings at the FCIAC Championships for the 49th time in 50 years in the conference finals at Greenwich High School.

The Cardinals amassed a team score of 601 points. Ridgefield was the runner-up (363.5), followed by Darien (253), New Canaan (235) and Norwalk/McMahon (206) in the 12-team championship meet, which saw several records fall.

“Our 600-point total has got to be a record by over 100 points,” said Greenwich coach Terry Lowe, who has guided Greenwich to all of its titles. “The quality of our depth is just incredible. To have four events with four people in the final and two others with three in the final is impressive. It was as deep and as balanced a performance as we’ve ever had.”

Said Thomas Lewis, one of the Cardinals’ captains: “I’m really proud of what we did at this meet. I don’t think we could have had a better performance.”

Ridgefield junior Connor Hunt was named the meet’s MVP for winning two individual events and breaking an FCIAC record in one of his victories.

The meet commenced with Greenwich claiming the conference title in the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of Justin Jacob, James Pascale, Thomas Lewis and Nick Malchow combined for a winning time of 1:34.40. New Canaan was the runner-up in 1:37.37.

In the meet’s first individual event — the 200-yard freestyle — Hunt touched the wall first for Ridgefield in 1:39.07. Greenwich senior captain Charlie Clark placed second with a time of 1:43.75, followed by Cardinals teammate Alex Plavoukos (1:43.83) and New Canaan’s Patrick Colwell (1:44.41).

“That was a great race, it was a personal best for me, which I wasn’t expecting,” Hunt said. “I came here to score points and help the team, that’s what’s important — the team comes first.”

Added Clark: “Connor Hunt and Patrick Colwell are such great competitors and I’m fortunate to race against them. I was very happy with how I did and the times I swam.”

Gavin Egerton, a Ridgefield junior, posted a winning time of 1:53.74 in the 200 individual medley. Danbury’s Shayne Simmons took second in 1:53.96, while Lewis gave Greenwich a third-place finish in 1:54.87. Malchow, a junior, took top honors for GHS in the 50 freestyle, clocking in at 21.13 seconds. Right behind him was Norwalk/McMahon’s Christopher Dauser (21.50) and Greenwich’s Alex Hanna (21.79) and Trumbull’s William Crecca.

“It was a great race, I was very proud to win it against such good competition,” Malchow said. “It’s a race that goes by so fast, so you have to swim really fast and go all out for those 20 seconds, or so.”

Norwalk/McMahon received a winning performance from Henry Velazquez in the 100 butterfly. The senior won the event in 51.58 seconds. Close behind him in second place was Pascale, who posted a second-place time of 51.73. Jack Jee, a Cardinals senior captain, finished third in 52.00.

Winning the race in his senior season was especially rewarding for Velazquez.

“I have always gotten on the podium in past years, but I’ve never won an event,” Velazquez said. “I have been working hard for a while, so it feels good to have that hard work pay off. Our team has done so well here, which feels great, because we’ve always been known as underdogs. The freshmen have really helped us get through the season.”

Colwell earned the first-place medal for New Canaan in the 100 freestyle (46.55). Finishing very close behind him was Greenwich’s Clark (46.95) and Malchow (47.09).

“I just wanted it to go out hard and try to hold it the last 25,” Colwell said. “I really wanted it. It’s senior year and I couldn’t think of anything better than winning it.”

Hunt’s second individual victory came in the 500-yard freestyle race in record-setting fashion. He touched the wall in 4:25.40, breaking Ridgefield graduate Kieran Smith’s time of 4:30.63 set in 2016. Smith recently set the American-record time in the event for his collegiate team.

“It was definitely a special feeling to break the record,” Hunt said. “To get the record from a Ridgefield alum and current American record-holder is special.”

Junior Alex Plavoukos placed second in the 500 freestyle (4:40.38), followed by Darien sophomore Ryan Roberts (4:46.39) and Greenwich’s Thomas Cass (4:47.64).

“We’re such a deep team, depth is a key part of our team,” Clark said. “It showed today. There wasn’t one race, where we didn’t have two people in the final heat and we put the work in to get the results.”

Merson, Ryan Jee, Clark and Malchow joined forces to finish first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:27.22. An eye blink behind them was Ridgefield, which placed second in 1:27.22, followed by Darien (1:29.09).

In the 100 backstroke, Lewis captured the first-place medal with a time of 52.03 seconds. Teammate Justin Jacob earned the second-place medal (52.50) and New Canaan’s Gianfranco Pozzolini took third (52.67), while Thomas DuPont of Darien was fourth (53.17).

“I was seeded second going into the race behind Justin and there’s nothing better than racing with your teammate,” Lewis said. “I was really happy with the way it ended and I’m glad I was able to win it.”

The 100-yard breaststroke title went to Norwalk/McMahon’s Christopher Dauser, who posted a time of 57.47.

“I felt good behind the blocks and pushed through to get the win today,” Dauser said. “The entire team has been doing great this season and we all have been working hard all the years of my high school career.”

Danbury’s Shayne Simmons was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (58.29), followed by Ryan Jee (59.62).

“I was strong at first, a little too deep off my dive, but I managed to pull off a pretty quick first 50 and the second 50, I tried to take it home,” Simmons said. “It’s definitely been a great last season on the team for me, I’ve improved a lot.”

RECORD-SETTING ENDING

The meet ended with Ridgefield 400-yard freestyle relay team winning the event in an FCIAC record time of 3:09.80. Hunt, Luke Hruska, Andrew Yu and Egerton formed the winning squad. Greenwich placed second in 3:10.68.

EARNING HONORS

Norwalk/McMahon coach Marco Minocci was named the FCIAC Coach of the Year at the meet.

Greenwich freshman Whitaker Grover received the Jon Hahnfeldt Memorial Boys Diving Award. Grover won the FCIAC diving title on Thursday at Westhill High School.

Cardinals senior Regina Frias was presented with the Hahnfeldt Girls Diving Award. She was the conference winner during the girls season.

QUOTABLE

“This title is something special for us,” said Jack Jee, one of Greenwich’s captains. “This is the first time we’ve had 600 points, probably in history. For us, this is the tip of the iceberg. There is more, we have the Class LL and State Open championships.”

Said Malchow: “We had a great meet here at FCIACs, now we want to win LLs again and the Open. We want to keep up that record of winning these championship meets. That are the goals for us.”

Added Lowe: “It was a fabulous performance by our team. To be that fast right now is almost scary. These times you would expect to see at the State Open.”

FCIAC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS Individual results 200-yard medley relay: 1. Greenwich 1:34.40; 2. New Canaan 1:37.37; 3. Ridgefield 1:37.78; 4. Trumbull 1:38.79; 5. New Canaan 1:39.93; 6. Darien 1:40.31; 7. Westhill/Stamford 1:45.54; 8. Staples 1:45.88. 200 freestyle: 1. Connor Hunt (Ridgefield) 1:30.07; 2. Charlie Clark (Greenwich) 1:43.75; 3. Alex Plavoukos (Greenwich) 1:43.83; 4. Patrick Colwell (New Canaan) 1:44.41; 5. Kai O’Malley 1:45.04; 6. Nicholas Todorovic (Greenwich); 7. Matthew Johnston (Ridgefield) 1:46.30; 8. Thomas Cass (Greenwich) 1:46.63. 200 individual medley: 1. Gavin Egerton (Ridgefield) 1:53.74; 2. Shayne Simmons (Danbury) 1:53.96; 3. Tommy Lewis (Greenwich) 1:54.87; 4. Luke Hruska (Ridgefield) 1:54.95; 5. Ryan Jee (Greenwich) 1:55.13; 6. Max Wolfenden (Ridgefield) 1:56.04; 7. Jack Jee (Greenwich) 1:56.27; 8. Aiden Bucaria (Greenwich) 1:56.33. 50 freestyle: 1. Nicholas Malchow (Greenwich) 21.13; 2. Christopher Dauser (Norwalk/McMahon) 21.50; 3. Alex Hanna (Greenwich) 21.79; 4. William Crecca (Trumbull) 22.00; 4. Luke Mignano (Ridgefield) 22.00; 6. Mark Merson (Greenwich) 22.03; 7. Hunter Johnson (Greenwich) 22.27; 8. Max Scalise (Darien) 22.41. 100 butterfly: 1. Henry Valazquez (Norwalk/McMahon) 51.58; 2. James Pascale (Greenwich) 51.73; 3. Jack Jee (Greenwich) 52.00; 4. Kai O’Malley (Ridgefield) 52.13; 5. Trey O’Malley (Ridgefield) 52.19; 6. Connor Martin (Darien) 52.20; 7. Gavin Egerton (Ridgefield) 52.25; 8. Matthew Weiner (Ridgefield) 52.89. 100 freestyle: 1. Patrick Colwell (New Canaan) 46.55; 2. Charlie Clark (Greenwich) 46.95; 3. Nicholas Malchow (Greenwich); 4. Andrew Yu (Ridgefield) 47.86; 5. Jack Mocarski (Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe) 48.22; 6. Alex Hanna (Greenwich) 48.54; 7. Nick Lott (Staples) 48.73; 8. Gianfranco Pozzolini (New Canaan) 48.91. 500 freestyle: 1. Connor Hunt (Ridgefield) 4:25.40; 2. Alex Plavoukos (Greenwich) 4:40.38; 3. Ryan Roberts (Darien) 4:46.38; 4. Thomas Cass (Greenwich) 4:47.64; 5. James Pascale (Greenwich) 4:48.45; 6. Marko Todorovic (4:49.20; 7. Matthew Johnston (Greenwich) 4:50.68; 8. James Labant (4:54.32). 200 freestyle relay: 1. Greenwich 1:27.07; 2. Ridgefield 1:27.22; 3. Darien 1:29.09; 4. Staples 1:31.23; 5. Trumbull 1:31.32; 6. Norwalk/McMahon 1:31.76; 7. Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe 1:32.21; 8. New Canaan 1:33.13. 100 backstroke: 1. Tommy Lewis (Greenwich) 52.03; 2. Justin Jacob (Greenwich) 52.50; 3. Gianfranco Pozzolini (New Canaan) 52.67; 4. Thomas DuPont (Darien) 53.17; 5. Andrew Yu (Ridgefield) 53.31; 6. Nick Lott (Staples) 53.65; 7. David Datz (Trumbull) 54.54; 8. Frederick Tuck (Darien) 54.76. 100 breaststroke: 1. Christopher Dauser (Norwalk/McMahon) 57.47; 2. Shayne Simmons (Danbury) 58.29; 3. Ryan Jee (Greenwich) 59.62; 4. Max Wolfenden (Ridgefield) 59.65; 5. Aiden Bucaria (Greenwich) 59.87; 6. Luke Hruska (Ridgefield) 59.88; 7. Nicholas Clark (Darien) 1:00.00; 8. Mic Dilascia (Greenwich) 1:00.86; 8. Anthony Lemma (Trumbull) 1:00.86. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Ridgefield 3:09.80; 2. Greenwich 3:10.68; 3. Norwalk/McMahon 3:15.66; 4. New Canaan 3:16.39; 5. Darien 3:18.73; 6. Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe 3:23.65; 7. Trumbull 3:25.48; 8. Wilton/Westhill 3:31.32.

