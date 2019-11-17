Greenwich volleyball team beaten by Trumbull in LL tourney

Eighth-seeded Trumbull advanced to the semifinal-round of the CIAC Class LL volleyball tournament and ended top-seeded Greenwich’s season in the process, posting a 3-0 win over the host Cardinals on Saturday night.

The Eagles won the quarterfinal match by set scores of 25-9, 25-22, 25-23.

“Trumbull served and hit well and we made a lot of unforced errors,” Greenwich coach Steve Lapham said. “We got beat on blocks.”

Juniors Cornelia Roach and Lilly Saleeby registered nine kills apiece for the Cardinals, who finished their season with a record of 19-3.

Sophomore Adele Sotgiu had four kills for the Cardinals, who beat the Eagles during the regular season, 3-2. Trumbull (18-3) was paced by junior setter Ali Castro, junior Bailey Cenatiempo and senior Lindsey Gibbs.

“It was a fantastic season by our team,” Lapham said. “Finishing 19-3 in the toughest league in the state with three sophomores and three juniors was impressive. This team was fantastic during games and practices, digging balls and diving for each other. It was just a tough night for us tonight with the unforced errors.”