Greenwich volleyball rolls to 6-0 start

STAMFORD — There is only one senior — co-captain Ciara Munnelly — on the Greenwich girls volleyball roster.

That hasn’t stopped the Cardinals from getting off to a very fast start this season.

Greenwich conquered Stamford, 25-11, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9 Monday on the road at Paul Kuczo Gym to earn its sixth straight victory.

“I’m happy to see us at 6-0,” Greenwich coach Steve Lapham said. “The important thing I see is that we’re getting better each time out.”

The Cardinals, now 4-0 in FCIAC play, are showing balance from their group of nine juniors, three sophomores and one senior.

In all, Greenwich saw seven seniors graduate and seven player return this season from 2018.

While GHS was 13-5 overall and 12-4 in the FCIAC in the 2018 regular season, the postseason was shorter than it wished for. The Cardinals lost in the FCIAC quarterfinals and were ousted by Westhill in the Class LL quarterfinals.

Greenwich, which defeated Westhill (3-1) and Woodstock Academy (3-0) in non-league action to open this season, took control early Monday against Stamford, building a 2-0 edge.

The Cardinals did it with size and balance. Sophomore setter Heather Zitzmann (46 assists) distributed her passes well as three hitters finished with nine or more kills.

Greenwich’s back row defense was active. Sophomore Adele Sotgiu collected 23 digs while libero Chelsea Cleary amassed 10 digs.

In key moments, GHS exploited its height edge over Stamford. Junior co-captain Lillian Saleeby finished with 18 kills, which came from both the front row and back row.

“We have hitters,” Greenwich’s Lapham said. “We’re still working on our offensive timing.”

GHS was able to wear down Stamford over the four games. The Black Knights (2-3, 1-2 FCIAC) don’t lack for effort but have to work extra hard for every point. They aren’t able to generate enough blocks to shorten rallies.

On paper, SHS has a rotation featuring four seniors and four juniors with Sarah Wargo as the primary setter. The Black Knights are still working to generate more power kills as opposed to placement kills.





GREENWICH 3, STAMFORD 1

GREENWICH 25 25 16 25—3

STAMFORD 11 20 25 9—1

Records: Greenwich 6-0, Stamford 2-3, 1-2 FCIAC.

Highlights: G—Lilly Saleeby 18 kills, 2 aces, 8 service points. Cornelia Roach 10 kills. Adele Sotgiu 9 kills, 2 aces, 13 service points, 23 digs. Chelsea Cleary 10 digs. Heather Zitzmann 46 assists. Alina Fingold 17 service points.