Greenwich's Caroline Mrdeljia (15) and Liana Sarkissian (10) attempt to block a shot by New Canaan's Stella Turner (4) during a girls volleyball match at New Canaan High School on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Greenwich's Caroline Mrdeljia (15) and Liana Sarkissian (10) attempt to block a shot by New Canaan's Stella Turner (4) during a girls volleyball match at New Canaan High School on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Greenwich sweeps New Canaan 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — During its first seven matches this season, the Greenwich volleyball team has managed to remain unscathed, winning each time out without dropping a set.

While the latest victory was yet another 3-0 shutout, it was definitely a bit different for the Cardinals, and they appreciated the challenge.

Greenwich overcame a tough New Canaan squad to win by scores of 25-18, 25-23, and 27-25 Thursday at New Canaan.

The Rams were hard to handle, rallying from an early 8-1 deficit to tie the second set at 21-21, and earning three set points in the third frame before falling.

New Canaan earned praise from the Cards.

“New Canaan’s an awesome team, they have a lot of really strong players, and they’re super-fun to play against,” Greenwich senior co-captain Cornelia Roach said. “They’re a fast-paced team and they really put up a good fight. They tested our mental toughness and endurance and our physical endurance.”

“We were excited that New Canaan came in to play,” Greenwich senior co-captain Lily Saleeby said. “Whenever we get a chance to play a competitive team, it gives us a chance to show what we can do under pressure. It’s exciting and we had fun today.”

Greenwich (7-0) remained unbeaten in a competitive region that includes New Canaan (4-3), Darien, Westhill, Stamford, and Wright Tech.

So far, Greenwich, which boasts two college-bound hitters in Saleeby (Colgate) and Roach (Boston College), along with juniors Adele Sotgiu and Liana Sarkissian, and senior setter Addie Leder, has been the best team in the region.

Hanging tough with the Cards left New Canaan coach Kevin Marino feeling good about the progress of his Rams (4-3).

“It’s all positive,” Marino said. “Being in that situation against such a great team, we didn’t fold and that was what we were looking for today. They really pushed and pushed Greenwich and that’s a really, really good team. For us to do that is a positive step for us and we’re looking to keep getting better.”

Greenwich took the first set by seven points, and took eight of the first nine points in the second set as it tried to open things up. The Rams chipped away and eventually tied the score at 21-21.

The Cards answered with three straight points and, after New Canaan closed to within one, Caroline Mrdeljia ended it with a perfectly-placed tap-in.

The third set was close throughout, with the Rams grabbing a 24-22 lead following an ace by Annie Gravereaux. It was the first time this season Greenwich has faced a set point.

After the Cards tied it, New Canaan regained the lead at 25-24 before Greenwich ran off three straight for the win. Chelsea Cleary served for the final two points, with Saleeby put the win in the books with a kill.

“Those last important moments really show a player’s mentality and what they can do under pressure,” Saleeby said. “Chelsea was getting her serves in and serving them tough. It’s nerve-wracking going back on the service line with such a tight score like that. We were playing simple volleyball and that’s what helped us win.”

Leder racked up 38 assists to help steer the offense, with Sotgiu delivering a team-best 12 kills to go along with nine digs and two aces. Sarkissian had seven kills and two blocks, and Saleeby had seven kills.

New Canaan was led by senior co-captain Elle Sneddon, the starting setter who also saw time as a hitter and starred at the net for the defense.

“She’s like my Swiss army knife,” Marino said of Sneddon. “If I want her to go hit, she’ll hit, if I want her to set, she’ll set, if I want her to pass, she’ll do that. It’s just a testament to the hard work she’s put in through the years. I can change something quickly and she’ll just do it without having any kind of mental lapse. I’m really proud of her for that.”

New Canaan will get another shot at Greenwich next Tuesday at GHS, and the Cardinals are again looking forward to the challenge.

“We have yet to drop a set,” Roach said. “So that is just fueling us to play every single point as a championship point.”





david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports



