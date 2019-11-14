Greenwich recognizes its Division I-bound athletes

Athletes from each season and numerous sports gathered for a special snapshot Wednesday morning at Greenwich High School’s media center.

Each one of the 15 athletes has accomplished plenty during their high school days and before they embark on their respective collegiate careers, they were honored with a photo shoot/ceremony with their families and coaches present.

Greenwich continued its tradition of recognizing its senior athletes that have committed to compete at Division I schools in their respective sports.

The talented, athletic group included three divers, four rowers, two swimmers, two water polo players, one lacrosse player, a baseball player, one track and field athlete and one golfer.

The school’s three divers that will continue their careers in college include Regina Frias, Saylor Kirsch and Casey Kirsch. Frias, who won the FCIAC diving title last week and competed in the Class LL finals Wednesday night in Middletown, will dive at Bucknell University in 2020.

“Diving here at Greenwich, I have felt the sense of community and have felt so close and connected with everyone,” Frias said. “All the divers have supported each other every meet.”

Saylor Kirsch, who also tested her skills in the Class LL meet Wednesday night, has produced a standout senior season, following a junior year in which she was sidelined. She will compete at Fordham University next season.

“I was out for a while with injuries, which was mentally and phyiscally tough on me, so it’s rewarding to be back,” Kirsch said. “Diving at Fordham has been my dream, so I worked hard to make it back, keeping that thought in mind. I’m happy to make it happen.”

Casey Kirsch, Saylor’s twin sister, will join the diving squad at Colgate in 2020.

“I am very excited about diving there, Colgate was my No. 1 choice,” Casey Kirsch said.

Casey took part in Wednesday’s Class LL Championships.

“From being a part of the team here at Greenwich I’ve learned to work hard and how important being part of a team is,” Casey Kirsch said. “I’m a little sad this is my last year, but I’m looking foward to the championship meets.”

Christopher Genaro, a slick fielding shortstop on the Cardinals’ baseball team, committed to play at Fordham University.

“It couldn’t be a better opportunity, or spot for me,” Genaro said. “It’s been a dream of mine to play college baseball and to play Division I baseball. I couldn’t thank the coaching staff more for being me the opportunity to play and improve.”

Sydney Nethercott, Greenwich’s girls top golfer, will take her clubs to Fairfield University in 2020. Nethercott placed second at the state and FCIAC championships last season and has paced the Cardinals’ lineup for several years.

“I really like the team at Fairfield, the coach and the school,” whose older sister Kendyl and Brooke also played collegiate golf. “I’ve had a good time playing here, I’ve met good people over the years — it’s been fun.”

Leah Caputo will soon bring her lacrosse talent to Brown University. Before that, she’s eager to help lead the Cardinals in her senior season.

“We just got a new coach (Tara Clough) and we are really excited for the season,” Caputo said. “I want to make my last season on the team my best.”

Swimmers Tommy Lewis and Charlie Clark, who have been standouts for the Cardinals for several years, will compete at the University of Pennsylvania and Boston College, respectively.

“It’s one big step forward in my swimming career,” Lewis said. “I can’t wait to meet my new teammates. The pressure is off now and I am more excited than ever to see what we can do here at Greenwich this upcoming season.”

Said Clark: “I’m looking forward to partnering up with Stephan Todorvic (former Greenwich swimmer, now competing at BC) and I’m thankful for the opportunity Boston College has given me. I want to make the most of my opportunity.”

Zoe Harris, one of the Greenwich girls track team’s premier runners, will look to make her mark in the Ivy League next season, as she has committed to Columbia University.

Harris has received a solid track foundation at GHS.

“I have learned how to thrive on a team and how to enhance myself and learn from the people around me,” Harris said. “Track is an individual sport, but we all work for a team goal. You learn a lot from being on relays.”

Greenwich’s girls water polo team has two athletes that will continue their careers in college. June Akpata and Jenna Handali will play water polo at University of the Pacific and St. Francis University, respectively.

Both athletes also swim for Greenwich’s successful squad.

“I really like aquatics here at Greenwich,” Akpata said. “I like competing as a team in water polo and our swim team is very competitive.”

Said Handali: “I found a passion for water polo, after swimming for years. Competing in college is going to be different, but I am ready for the challenge.”

Helen Feldmeth, Alexa Zavattaro, Emma Simpson and Christina Minyo, all of whom have been part of Greenwich Crew’s program for several years, will also row at the Division I level.

Feldemeth is heading to Georgetown.

“I am looking forward competing at a high athletic level and academic level at Georgetown,” Feldmeth said. “The past four years, I have been part of a team at Greenwich Crew that has included people from parts of New York and Connecticut, which has been great.”

Zavattaro, who will row at Virginia, appreciates what the sport has provided to her.

“Rowing has given me an edge of being competitive,” Zavattaro said. “It’s taught me about accountability on various things and I’m happy to do it for another four years.”

Simpson and Minyo will further their rowing careers at Michigan and Clemson, respectively.

“Michigan is very challenging academically and athletically, that’s why I chose it,” Simpson said. “It’s amazing to see the places my teammates are going through crew.”

Said Minyo: “Competing in crew has shown me what team culture truly is. You learn how important it is to try your hardest and how to become a tight knit team.”





