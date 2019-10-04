Greenwich, Norwalk soccer teams duel to a scoreless draw

The Greenwich and Norwalk boys soccer teams dueled to a 0-0 draw in an FCIAC game Thursday in the rain at Cardinal Stadium.

Greenwich, which was edged by Staples, 1-0, in its previous game, sports a 6-0-1 record. Norwalk’s record is 3-2-2.

“It was a really good game, they are good side, the best we have played this year,” GHS coach Kurt Putnam said. “Norwalk has had seven starters out due to injury the past six games, but they are getting healthy now.”

Senior Padraig Colligan made 12 saves for the Cardinals, who have only allowed one goal through seven games.

“Norwalk had the share of the first half, they had most of the chances,” Putnam said. “Their ball movement was good and they had a lot of creativitiy running off the ball. But then we started playing well and had some breakouts and created chances.”

Approximately 20 minutes into the first half Isaac Dumeny nearly scored and in the 35th minute, Davi Pedreiro hit the post with a shot for Greenwich.

“We made some adjustments in the second half to temper down their center midfield, which was very good,” Putnam said. “We had the better chances in the second half. They had the first half and we had the second half.”

Greenwich visits Warde on Saturday, then travels to Danbury on Monday.

BRUNSWICK SOCCER

Kyle Raker and Ryan Chinai scored two goals apiece to lead the Brunswick School soccer team to a 5-3 win over visiting Cheshire Academy in a NEPSAC matchup held on Wednesday.

The win improved Brunswick’s record to 3-3-1. Freddy Gazal of Brunswick scored the game’s first goal. On the play, John Dunn sent a long ball to Ryan Chinai, who crossed a pass to Gazal, who finished in the sixth minute.

Chinai converted a penalty kick in the 27th minute, giving Brunswick a 2-0 lead. Cheshire Academy cut Brunswick’s lead to 2-1, tallying in the 57th minute. Raker’s shot from 20 yards out, extended the Bruins’ advantage to 3-1, shortly after the Cats closed to within a goal.

Scoring off a feed from Nico Montoni, Raker gave the Bruins a 4-1 second-half lead. Chinai convered another penalty kick in the 72nd minute, making it 5-1. Malik Samms drew the Bruins’ penalty kick, with his hustling play in the Cats’ box.

Brunswick, which outshot Cheshire Academy, 14-6, received four saves from Eric Meindl and a pair of saves from Andrew Breckenridge in goal. The Bruins held a 9-4 advantage on corner kicks.