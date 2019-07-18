Greenwich hires Anthony Morello as football coach

Anthony Morello has been hired as coach of the Greenwich High School football team it was announced by athletic director Gus Lindine on Thursday morning. He replaces John Marinelli, who spent four successful seasons at the helm, before accepting an assistant coaching position at the University of Arizona. Marinelli registered a record of 36-10 during his tenure, including a 13-0 season in 2018, which ended with a 34-0 victory over New Canaan in the Class LL championship game in December.

Marinelli resigned last month, after accepting a position as offensive analyst at Arizona University, in Tempe, Az. He was hired in 2015, replacing Rich Albonizio, who took over the helm from Mike Ornato in 1997.

Morello, a 2005 Greenwich High School graduate, has been a member of the Cardinals’ coach staff since 2011. He headed the program’s freshman team from 2012-2014, guiding the team to two undefeated seasons. In 2015, Marinelli tabbed Morello as offensive line coach of the varsity squad.

The 2017 season saw Morello named as running game coordinator of the Cardinals’ varsity team. While playing at Greenwich, Morello was a two-time All-FCIAC and All-State Team selection. He went on to play football at Union College, where he earned All-American honors and was named as the team’s Offensive MVP.

“Through a lot of time, energy and hard work, Anthony has become quite an exceptional football coach,” Lindine said. “As a former Cardinal captain and player, he recognizes and values the strong tradition of our football program and understands its expectations. “Coach Morello has a great connection with the players, school and community. He was extremely impressive throughout the selection process and we are proud to have him as our head coach.”

Said GHS headmaster Ralph Mayo: “I have known Mr. Morello for many years and have followed his fine work in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the theater. I can’t think of a better role model for our student-athletes or a better leader for our community. He is an excellent coach, but more importantly an even better person. We are all very lucky to welcome him as our new head football coach.”

Morello is the Executive Director of the Off-Beat Players Theatre Company, a musical theater program designed for young adults with special needs. He is a member of the special education department for the Greenwich Public Schools as well as the Summer Camp Executive Director for Burning Tree Country Club.