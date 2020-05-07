Jack Montesi, a 2016 Greenwich High School graduate, earned All-America honors by producing an impressive senior season as a member of Notre Dame’s men’s swimming team this past season. Jack Montesi, a 2016 Greenwich High School graduate, earned All-America honors by producing an impressive senior season as a member of Notre Dame’s men’s swimming team this past season. Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Notre Dame Athletics. Photo: Photo Courtesy Of Notre Dame Athletics. Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Greenwich High graduate Jack Montesi earned All-America accolades as a senior captain of Notre Dame men’s swimming team 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Earning All-America accolades, breaking two individual school records and qualifying for the NCAA Championships are especially spectacular feats in the ultra-competitive world of collegiate swimming.

Making his final season on the Notre Dame men’s swimming team his best, Greenwich High School graduate Jack Montesi accomplished each one of those feats and more, as a Fighting Irish senior.

Though the college swimming season ended prematurely, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montesi and his Notre Dame teammates still had plenty of opportunities to excel.

“It was a successful season, we sent a lot of guys to the NCAA championship meet, had a great regular season and a pretty solid ACC championship meet,” said Montesi, a Riverside resident, who graduated from Greenwich in 2016. “We qualified so many guys for the NCAA Championships, which was definitely a high point for our team.”

The NCAA Division I Swimming Championships, which was supposed to take place in mid-March, was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Montesi was set to make his first appearance at the meet, which is extremely difficult to qualify for.

“Not being able to compete in the NCAA Championships was a huge bummer, it is one of the fastest meets in the world,” Montesi said. “At the same time, we respect the decision to not hold the meet. It was in all of our best interests. We had some guys seeded in the top-10 in their individual events and we may have come out among the top-15 teams at the meet.”

The lone athlete from Connecticut on the squad, Montesi, who served as one of the team’s two senior captains, qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships in the 100-yard backstroke, 200 backstroke and 100 butterfly.

“That meet is harder to qualify for than the Olympic Trials,” Montesi noted. “It’s basically, the top-30 men in the country for each individual event. In context, for the Olympic Trials, you have to make a time standard cut, which ends up being approximately, the top-100 in each event. It would have been my first time going to the NCAA Championships as well, so it was a little unfortunate I didn’t get a chance to experience it, but I’m thankful I qualified for it.”

He earned a berth in the NCAA championship meet by flourishing at the Purdue Invitational.

“I was a little bit off at the ACC Championships, in both the 100 and 200 backstroke, so I decided to go to the Purdue Invitational and it ended up being the right decision.”

Indeed it was, as Montesi wound up qualifying for the NCAA meet in 100 and 200 backstroke. He posted a school-record time of 45.81 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke and established a school mark in the 200-yard backstroke (1:40.14) at the Purdue Invitational — performances that earned him All-America status.

Last month, it was announced that Montesi was one of 20 Notre Dame athletes that was selected as a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association All-American for the 2019-2020 season. He time in the 200 backstroke ranked 11th in the nation and his performance in the 100 backstroke was among the top-20.

“Making All-American honors was definitely an ambitious goal,” Montesi said. “I never truly thought it was all that likely, but I also knew it could be possible if I put in the work. Those were pretty solid time drops from my previous personal-best times, so it was nice to end my career on a high note and walk away with school records.”

During Notre Dame’s virtual team awards banquet several weeks ago, Montesi was the recipient of the 2020 Blanchard Award. Each year, the award is presented to the male athlete whose performance, leadership and lifestyle embody the personal qualities of former Notre Dame swimmer and team captain Charles Blanchard.

“We usually have an in-person banquet, but I’m glad our coaches adapted to the circumstances and held a virtual ceremony,” Montesi said. “It was great to see my fellow teammates be recognized for their accomplishments and it was nice for us to reflect on our success.”

Montesi’s regular season was highlighted by numerous first-place and top-three finishes in the 100 and 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and the medley relay races.

Out of the pool, he excelled in the classroom, earning a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team three times — the most recent honor coming this season.

“It’s a cliche, but time management is very important,” Montesi said of striking the balance between academics and athletics. “You have to use your time well and recognize where you need to make sacrifices.”

He relished his role as team captain, along with teammate Aaron Schultz.

“I was fortunate to have a great co-captain in Aaron Schultz,” Montesi said. “We were the link between the coaching staff and the rest of the team. As captain, you have to be a leader when it comes to working in the pool and provide an example for the team outside of what they see during training and meets.”

During his junior season (2018-2019) Montesi set the team record in the 100 backstroke, which he re-broke this past season.

“That was exciting, but at the same time I came up a little bit short in qualifying for the NCAA Championships, which fueled the fire for me to stay in shape over the summer.

His sophomore season saw him post several top-three finishes in the 100 backstroke and contribute to the squad at the ACC Championships in the 100 and 200 backstroke and 100 butterfly events. As a freshman, Montesi also made his mark, in his individual events.

“Our coaching staff was great they really helped me improve,” Montesi said. “Mike Litzinger, the head coach, has great techical knowledge. He helped develop my underwaters, which was huge. My backstroke events — I feel like I was able to work on those under Mike’s direction.”

While at Greenwich High, Montesi was a member of a Cardinals team that won the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open titles four straight seasons. At the State Open Championships his senior season, he captured the 100 butterfly (48.32) and 100 backstroke (50.40) titles and helped key the Cardinals’ winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relay squads. He was a two-time All-American and three-time All-State honoree in the 100 backstroke and butterfly for coach Terry Lowe’s GHS team. Montesi’s high school years were also spent competing for Chelsea Piers Connecticut.

“I was fortunate to be a part of two great programs in high school,” Montesi said. “Terry Lowe gets so much out of Greenwich swimming year after year. He really knows how to build the team experience, which prepared me for college. Jamie Barone at Chelsea Piers also prepared for swimming at the highest level. He coached me when I competed at the Olympic Trials, which at the time, was the most competitive meet I had gone to.”

While at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, Montesi competed in the 100-meter butterfly, the 100 backstroke and the 200 butterfly.

“That was a great experience, there was no pressure being 17 years old,” he said. “You are just there trying to take in the experience of the meet,while being on the deck with the best athletes in the sport.”

Swimming is indeed, a family affair in the Montesi household. Jack’s father John, swam at Tufts, his mother competed on the swim team at Florida and his sister Kelly, is currently showcasing her skills at Villanova. In the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, Marie Corrido, Montesi’s late grandmother, won the gold medal, leading off the 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay team.

A finance major at Notre Dame, Montesi completed his last final exam on Wednesday and will soon be employed by Manhattan-based Credit Suisse.

“I’m ready to move on and ready for the next thing,” he said. “It’s going to be a little weird not having classes and not swimming as much, but I’m at peace with it and ready for the next challenge.”





