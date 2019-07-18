Kaila Carroll, left, of Greenwich High School, received NISCA Girls Water Polo First Team All-America honors. Kaila Carroll, left, of Greenwich High School, received NISCA Girls Water Polo First Team All-America honors. Photo: Susan Carlson /Contributed Photo Buy photo Photo: Susan Carlson /Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Greenwich, Greenwich Academy players named to All-America water polo team 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Kaila Carroll, Kayla Yelensky and Jenna Handali sparked their respective water polo teams throughout the spring season and their efforts were recognized in a significant way by the NISCA.

The Greenwich residents were each named to the National Swim Coaches Association Girls Water Polo All-America Team.

Carroll, a rising Greenwich High School senior, earned First Team NISCA All-America honors. Yelensky, who will be a senior at Greenwich Academy, received Second Team All-America accolades, while Handali, a GHS rising senior, is a Fourth Team All-America selection.

Carroll helped power the Cardinals to a 7-2 season. She was one of the team’s leading scorers, showing a knack for tallying in clutch moments.

Also a member of the YMCA of Greenwich-based Greenwich Aquatics water polo team, Carroll recently qualified to compete on the USA Youth National team.

Yelensky was the leading goal-scorer for Greenwich Academy, which won the NEPSAC championship for the fourth straight season this past spring.

In Greenwich Academy’s 12-9 win over Williston Northampton School in the NEPSAC Tournament finals, Yelensky scored a game-high six goals. She added three goals in the Gators’ 14-11 semifinal-round victory against Sacred Heart Greenwich and was one of the squad’s go-to players offensively throughout the season.

A rising GA senior, Yelensky, 17, is also a member of the USA Youth National Team. She also plays for Greenwich Aquatics. Handali, who is entering her senior year at Greenwich High, was a standout goalie for the Cardinals and also sparked the team on offense when called upon.

She earned All-America honors as a swimming for GHS as well.

Katherine Broun, a 2019 Hopkins School graduate, was a NISCA Academic All-America selection, as was her teammate Caitlyn Chow.

