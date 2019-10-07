Greenwich girls swimming team topped Wilton to improve to 6-0

After defeating rival New Canaan on Saturday, the Greenwich girls swimming team faced another test tough in the form of Wilton on Monday.

It was quite a challenge, but the Cardinals passed their latest test.

Winning eight of the 12 events, Greenwich registered a well-earned 101-85 triumph against visiting Wilton in an FCIAC meet.

The defending FCIAC, Class LL and State Open champion Cardinals (6-0) posted a winning time of 1:50.34 in taking first in the opening event — the 200-yard medley relay.

Abbey Gardner gave Wilton a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, clocking in at 1:58.93. Greenwich’s Victoria Liu was the runner-up (1:58.99).

In the 200 individual medley, Cardinals standout Meghan Lynch touched the wall first in a season-best time of 2:05.78. Ellen Holmquist of the Warriors placed second in 2:11.06, followed by Greenwich’s Samantha Ennis (2:16.78).

“It was a really intense meet and it was nice, everyone was so up,” Lynch said. “I was able to do my best in-season times, because my adrenaline was high. Everyone was swimming so well.”

Ava Fasano showcased her sprinting skills for Wilton in winning the 50 freestyle in 25.29 seconds. Jenna Handali was a blink of an eye behind her for Greenwich in 25.67.

“I was surprised the meet was as close as it was, so I’m giving our team a lot of credit,” Wilton coach Todd Stevens said. “It’s good to come down here and compete so well.”

Saylor Kirsch kept her solid season on the 1-meter diving board going for GHS. Kirsch was the diving winner (249.15). Wilton’s Marra Woodring was the runner-up in diving (226.66).

Emma Babashak was the 100 butterfly winner, clocking in at 58.96 seconds. Caterina Li was second for Greenwich (1:00.22), which held a slim 50-44 lead after the 100 butterfly.

Handali won the 100 freestyle (55.55) and Virginia Hastings placed second (56.89) for Wilton, which trailed, 59-51, following the 100 freestyle.

“We’ve been training really hard and we knew they were going to be a tough team, so we had very good competition,” Handali said. “The 50 free, I got second, so I had to keep my head up, because I still had two more events and they went well.”

Liu had a winning effort for the Cards in the 500 freestyle (5:16.36), while Babashak placed second in 5:17.65). Wilton recorded a winning time of 1:45.14 in the 200 freestyle relay.

“I’m pleased with the 200 freestyle,” Stevens said. “That is generally not one of our power relays and we took first. It was a good meet for us.”

Ennis claimed top honors in the 100 backstroke (58.91) and Lynch won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.48) for the home team.

In the 400 freestyle, Handali, Lexi de la Sierra, Emma Robinson and Lynch combined for a first-place time of 3:39.95.

“This meet was so much fun,” Lynch said. “So far, we’ve beaten our toughest competition, so things are looking good going forward.”





