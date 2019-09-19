Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch competes in the 400 freestyle against Ridgefield on Wednesday in Ridgefield. Greenwich’s Meghan Lynch competes in the 400 freestyle against Ridgefield on Wednesday in Ridgefield. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Greenwich girls swim team defeats Ridgefield 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

GREENWICH — Junior Meghan Lynch won two individual events and competed in a first-place relay event for the Greenwich girls swimming team in its 100-86 win over host Ridgefield on Wednesday in an FCIAC meet, featuring two premier squads in the state.

The meet began with Greenwich’s Sammy Ennis, Lynch, Caterina Li and Lexi de la Sierra winning the 200-meter medley relay in 2:04.11.

Lynch won the 200-meter freestyle in 2:06.51, followed by Ridgefield’s Riley Giles (2:06.67).

Miranda Bonitatebus had a first-place finish for the Tigers in the 200 individual medley (2:30.31), while Greenwich’s Victoria Liu was second in 2:30.61.

Hannah Seward from Ridgefield touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (27.11) and teammate Stephanie Bishop took second (28.56).

Regina Frias gave GHS a winning effort on the 1-meter diving board (250.85) and teammate Saylor Kirsch took second with a score of 241.40.

Seward took top honors in the 100 butterfly (1:06.67) and Li was second with a time of 1:08.55. Bishop won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.56 and Jenna Handali of the Cardinals was the runner-up (1:02.96).

Lynch was the 400-meter freestyle winner in 4:30.34, with Giles placing second (4:35.67). The Tigers posted the top time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.45) and Ennis was the 100 backstroke winner (1:07.77). Li of Greenwich had a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.96).

The meet ended with Ridgefield winning the 400 freestyle relay in 4:07.23 (Giles, Bishop, Seward, Emma Levine, 4:07.23). Greenwich placed second in 4:10.84.