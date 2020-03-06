Greenwich girls basketball team battles back to beat NFA in second round of Class LL tourney

A slow start didn’t prevent the Greenwich girls basketball team from continuing its journey in the CIAC Class LL Tournament.

After scoring only two points in the first quarter and 13 in the opening half, the Cardinals found their offensive form in the second half.

And as a result, they are moving on to the state quarterfinals.

Sophomore guard Kristin Riggs scored a team-high 12 points to pace No. 13 Greenwich to a 43-40 comeback win over fourth-seeded host Norwich Free Academy in the second round of the Class LL Tournament on Thursday night.

Greenwich will visit fifth-seeded Trumbull in Monday’s 5:15 p.m. in the Class LL quarterfinals. NFA held an 8-2 lead following the first quarter and took a 20-13 advantage into halftime.

The Cardinals forged a 29-29 tie after three quarters by outscoring NFA, 16-9, during the third quarter. Riggs scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter and freshman forward Mackenzie Nelson also added six points.

Nelson scored 10 points, senior forward Ciara Munnelly added eight points and freshman guard Ava Sollenne chipped in seven for the Cardinals. Sophomore forward Kelly Martyanov scored four key points during a fourth quarter in which Greenwich outscored NFA, 14-11. Munnelly also had four fourth quarter points.

Freshman guard Jada Mills and senior forward Shante Talley scored 10 points apiece for Norwich Free Academy. Teammate Makayla Poirier-Vaughters, a senior forward, added nine points for NFA (17-5).

Nelson tallied six assists, three steals, five rebounds and blocked two shots for the victors. Sollenne grabbed six rebounds and had two assists, while Riggs had three assists in the winning effort.

